Apex Legends pros claim the game is “imploding” as issues stack up

Apex Legends pro-player Christopher ‘sweetdreams‘ Sexton and FURIA’s Nelson ‘Xera’ Medina spoke up about issues that make playing Apex Legends more frustrating than it needs to be.

Various Apex Legends players have been reporting issues over the past week with the in-game audio not functioning properly, most importantly the gunfire and footsteps being absent.

Content creator of Complexity, Clara, summed up her latest ranked experience in a Tweet, with 130,000 views at the of writing, that reads: “Cheaters, high ping players, high ping cheaters, NO AUDIO, and more.”

Other content creators, pro and high profile players shared their own clips showcasing no footstep audio, no gunfire audio, and sometimes no tracers making it impossible to deduce from where you are getting shot.

One of them was Sweetdreams who plays for the NRG esports team. Sweet tweeted out: “Apex Legends in 2023. This game is f**g imploding in almost every aspect,” followed by a clip where his squad gets fired at by enemies.

Some of the said enemies fired bullets which left no traces as they were supposed to and some of their weapons were also completely mute, making it impossible to pinpoint where they are even getting fire from.

Xera agrees with Sweet: “game is a joke”

FURIA’s player Xera agreed with Sweet’s assessment replying to the clip with a simple: “[the] game’s a joke.” Xera also previously called out that the Charge Rifle needs to be changed.

While there have historically been more oppressive weapons in the game, some argue that none offer so much reward for so little risk. TSM’s ImperialHal seems to agree with this sentiment, as he mocked the weapon in an exchange with FURIA’s Xera.

XSET’s Sikezz Tweeted out “ranked Qs fully dead at 10 pm, I hope this is a wake-up call, fix the game,” to which Sweet replied, “hope they hear this man it’s really bad @PlayApex Sikezz said fix the game.”

Other players also shared their frustrations with the state of the game in replies under the clip that was now seen more than 700,000 times. Respawn issued no statement at this time, we will have to wait and see if they address the player’s concerns with some kind of hotfix.