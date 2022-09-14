Apex Legends pro HisWattson claims he is “blacklisted” by EA after hacker controversy

Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has claimed EA has started “blacklisting” him from tournaments and certain competitions, following comments he made on social media.

FURIA pro HisWattson faced criticism after a set of messages were leaked where he messaged an Apex Legends hacker directly, asking for help with the attacks on his games.

Also during the conversation, the pro revealed that he “hates” the head of security at Respawn, Hideouts, claiming he wants to “want to clown him on Twitter”.

This was met with backlash from fellow pros and content creators in the community, with Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith going as far to say HisWattson was “speed running a ban from EA sanctioned events”.

Well, according to HisWattson, EA’s “blacklisting” following the drama has already begun, with him being banned from competing in a tournament at Twitch con.

This has resulted in a lot of frustration from HisWattson who doesn’t understand why he’s being “punished”.

He claims that these attacks “stop me from doing my job” so it’s difficult for him to stand by and remain silent.

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen replied to the tweet asking whether HisWattson had been blacklisted from all competitions.

However, the FURIA pro revealed that for now his spot in the ALGS hadn’t been affected, but he was being banned from other tournaments.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether EA decides to take any further action against HisWattson in the future.

Neither EA nor Hideouts have responded publicly to the drama, so the official stance on the situation is unclear.

Either way, HisWattson has made it clear from this tweet that the backlash will not stop him from continuing the criticize EA.