Rank 1 Apex Legends predator called out by HisWattson as cheating allegations mount

The current ranked 1 Apex Legends predator has been called out by HisWattson for being a cheater as they seemingly have a troubled history of playing with other proven cheaters.

Early into the game’s life, an Apex Legends player, Facilitatur, made waves in the scene by reaching the top five Predators on Xbox. He and a duo, Invulnerable, would eventually be caught using hacks, however, they made a switch to PC to avoid it.

Despite the ban, the duo still climbed their way to top five on PC incredibly fast which caught the eyes of the community. It was eventually found out that Facilitatur’s duo, Invulnerable, had been using hacks as they climbed the ranked leaderboards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now years after Facilitatur’s banning, he has reached the top rank once again. And he is being called out by one of the most prominent names in Apex, HisWattson.

“The current rank 1 Apex Predator has been caught cheating three times. Surely he’s not cheating for a fourth time, right guys?” HisWattson tweeted out sarcastically.

He continued to say of Facilitatur’s suspicious behavior, “I’ve played against this guy a lot and I’ve literally never shot him in the back or caught him off guard. They just always know you’re coming.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Wattson would go on post a clip of the player as evidence, seemingly knowing an enemy was coming at him. Wattson went on to explain how important rank 1 Predator is.

Article continues after ad

“Rank 1 has monetary value for streamers. He is literally siphoning ad dollars/clout/subs from people who actually deserve it. Rank 1 is life-changing for top players. I went from 10 viewers to 200 from being rank 2, then from 800 to 10,000 from being rank 1.”

He continued, “Me and ProdigyAces have both had a rank 1 taken from us by a cheater and it is especially painful to see it happen to Luxford, [JamesFearless], Shooby, Zach. It discourages other aspiring pros/content creators to grind to the top when they see this stuff run rampant.”

Article continues after ad

As of writing, Facilitatur has been knocked out of his number one spot, dropping to fourth. With Luxford, Shooby, and Zach, players HisWattson mentioned, taking his spot in the top three.