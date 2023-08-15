Apex Legends player finds a dev in-game but gets brutal response after making big requests

An Apex Legends fan has gone a little viral after being matched with a Respawn dev on their team and getting brutally shut down when asking for some long-awaited changes.

Ever since Apex Legends first hit back in 2019, players have constantly been able to communicate with members of Respawn Entertainment’s dev team.

There have been regular question-and-answer sessions on social media whenever a new season comes out, devs regularly respond to Twitter messages too, and plenty of them can be seen in-game.

Article continues after ad

You’ll know you’ve bumped into a dev during a match when you view their death box or get a glimpse at their player card. There is always a nod to them working at Respawn on one of those. So, when one player noticed they were playing with a dev during a game of control, they jumped at the chance to make some requests.

Apex Legends player’s request shutdown by Respawn dev in-game

TikToker Failyr was the one to run into a dev and posted about it on TikTok – with the humorous 20-second clip racking up close to 800k views at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

“Huh, interesting,” the player said after spotting a dev-themed hold spray on the ground. After seeing the ‘Oscreat’ player tag – which belongs to Oscar Aguirre, Respawn’s Lead Hard Surface Artist – they waited until the end of the game to start trying to talk to him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Dev, I know you can hear me. Remove Nemesis from the game. I know you can hear me,” he said. “Remove Nemesis from the game, please. And give us cross-progression, please.” However, that was met with a brutal and simple response of “no,” from Oscreat.

Article continues after ad

A number of players noted that they’d have done the same thing if they were in that situation, with requests to nerf some legends.

Others joked that the TikToker fumbled the chance to finally get cross-progression in Apex after all this time. Though, Respawn are still having plenty of issues on that front anyway.