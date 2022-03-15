Apex Legends players warned about Olympus spot that breaks Wraith Ult

Apex Legends players are having a hard time popping abilities on Olympus, seeing as certain spots in the game can break Wraith ults, among others.

There are a few spots across Apex that are known to be troublesome for picks like Pathfinder and Wraith. Ultimates and such go have been found to go missing for no apparent reason, which can obviously dampen the playing experience.

Placing Apex Legends ultimates in the wrong places can disrupt characters’ abilities when on moving platforms, but in the heat of battle, you might not know what qualifies.

That’s why members of the community were confused when it would happen to them, which may explain why others are warning about such spots on Olympus.

Reddit user ‘ZileWrld’ was confused after his Wraith ultimate broke immediately after placing it down, and opened the floor as to why that happened.

Others were quick to point out that the busted interaction occurred because the player had placed it on a moving platform.

On Olympus, they were trying to give the team a route to reposition but started the Dimensional Rift on the base of Olympus’ Grow Towers.

While players can easily discern what a moving object is, the Grow Towers’ spinning platform can seem really ambiguous since it rests on solid ground.

But that’s where ZileWrld put down the portal and, sure enough, came out the other end with nothing to show for his ult.

Players have had to learn about these kinds of spots the hard way. Though many have expressed their frustration on recurring ult interaction, it’s also believed that this won’t be patched out soon.

Apex Legends had problems in the past when it comes to missing ultimates, so it’s best to know where you can place an ability as much as where you can’t.