Kings Canyon removed from Apex Legends after update 1.91 breaks the game

Respawn Entertainment has had to remove the original Apex Legends map, Kings Canyon, from the game while they work on a fix. The map was responsible for causing widespread server errors after the 1.91 update.

On Monday, March 14, Respawn rolled out a small Apex Legends update across all platforms. As this was a minor patch, there were no patch notes, and so players carried on as normal.

Except, soon after the update it became clear that all was not right, as matches were constantly ending prematurely, with players kicked and given a server error message.

It’s believed that the cause of the issue was actually Caustic’s town takeover on the map, with servers crashing as soon as his gas was released.

If you are being kicked from matches in #ApexLegends, it's not just you – lots of players reporting server errors at the moment. pic.twitter.com/dZ60XSDNEu — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) March 14, 2022

The issue was widespread, affecting players on all platforms, and although you could get into a match, you wouldn’t be able to stay in it for long.

A few hours later, Respawn acknowledged the issue, and confirmed they were working on a fix, but players would have to sit tight.

Eventually, Kings Canyon was simply removed from rotation to prevent any more crashing.

We are temporarily disabling Kings Canyon while we continue to work on a fix for this issue. Thank you again for your patience here, legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) March 14, 2022

There’s no indication as to when Kings Canyon will be re-enabled, but it will only be a temporary bandaid until whatever the issue is with Caustic’s takeover or any other possible causes, are resolved.

It means that for the time being, Apex is back to having only two maps in rotation – Olympus and Storm Point – with World’s Edge out for at least the entirety of Season 12.

Respawn are working on a number of other bugs in Apex too, including Loba accidentally being nerfed, and heirlooms causing you to move slower on ziplines.