Apex Legends players want Pathfinder nerf reverted because of “broken” Valkyrie

Alex Garton . 3 hours ago

Apex Legends players have called for Pathfinder’s grapple nerf to be reverted due to the current state of Valkyrie, who is considered to be one of the best characters in the meta.

Back in 2019 when Apex Legends was first released, Pathfinder was one of the most powerful characters in the game thanks to the low cooldown on his grapple.

However, in Season 5, Respawn decided to hit the Forward Scout with some balance changes, nerfing his Tactical cooldown from 15 seconds to 35 seconds.

A lot of the community assumed this would push the friendly MRVN out of the meta completely, but in Season 13, Pathfinder is sitting at an impressive 9.5% pick rate.

Despite this, players still aren’t happy with Pathfinder’s place in the meta, blaming the Winged Avenger Valkyrie for being too “broken” and calling on Respawn to revert the grapple nerfs.

Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie has a 10% pick rate in Season 13.

Apex Legends players want Pathfinder nerf reverted

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit, user LedClaptrix believes Pathfinder should be allowed to return to his “former glory” if Respawn is willing to keep Valkyrie in her current state.

According to them, the Winged Avenger’s “meta defining” Ultimate, incredible repositioning, and “strong” Tactical, make her overloaded kit extremely difficult to compete against.

Read More: Strongest super jump exploit in Apex Legends has been discovered

As a result, they’ve questioned Respawn’s decision to nerf Pathfinder’s grapple back in Season 5, and are calling on the devs to revert the changes.

“Pathfinder was nerfed because he was able to reposition too many times during one fight… How does this make any sense with Valkyrie being the in-game in her current state?”.

While a lot of the community agrees with LedClaptrix, others claim they are forgetting how strong Pathfinder was before the Season 5 nerf: “Pretty sure you weren’t here or even playing the game when pathfinder was extremely broken before.”

According to a lot of players, back in the day, the combination of the Forward Scout’s “hitbox” and “extreme mobility” made him incredibly difficult to takedown.

Despite this, although there are disagreements over the power of Pathfinder, the majority of users agree that Valkyrie is in desperate need of a nerf: “Valk is broken is every way, shape, and form”.

While the devs are unlikely to make any Pathfinder changes, a Valkyrie nerf could be a possibility with her pick rate steadily increasing and the Winged Avenger making a huge impact in pro play.