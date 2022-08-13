Apex Legends players call for Respawn to revert Season 14 storm changes

Apex Legends players are calling for the developers to revert the changes made to the Ring in Season 14, as they claim

Season 14 of Apex Legends is well underway now, once again bringing a breath of fresh air to the battle royale with the addition of Vantage to the ever-growing roster of Legends.

The update also brought long-awaited changes that were requested by the community, such as a level cap increase, the removal of self-revive shields, and a ton of weapon adjustments.

However, the community isn’t sold on all of the dev’s decisions, as players have now banded together to demand Respawn revert the changes to the ring.

Respawn/EA Loaded with her sniper rifle, Vantage was released on August 9.

In the August 9 update, the devs made adjustments to the game’s ring system, increasing the first ring damage from 2 to 3 hp per tick and decreasing the preshrink time from 180 seconds to 60. Additionally, the ring-closing time was increased on each map.

As noted in a recent Reddit thread, players aren’t pleased with the changes, with the community hitting out at the developers and calling for the changes to be reverted.

“The new ring changes are way too much,” one fan wrote. “The distance you have to travel, how fast the ring starts moving give you zero time to loot, if the ring is far enough the damage on round 1 closing alone is enough to kill you if you aren’t hoarding med kits. Just finding a syringe feels like a miracle.

“We need jump towers, or at least lower the damage of the storm. Round 2 closing feels like season 13’s round 3,” they added.

“I find myself looking for heals more than I do ammo,” said one player.

“I just think it’s crazy they removed the amount of jump towers the same season they changed the rings. Basically have to change your play style completely without any time to adapt to it,” another added.

The ring changes have certainly shaken up the game’s pacing for better or worse. But, we’ll just have to wait and see if the devs revert the changes after an outcry from the community.