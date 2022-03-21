Apex Legends Mobile already has cheaters taking over with wallhacks & aimbots

Apex Legends Mobile limited regional launch may have only just gone live, but cheaters are already being spotted in-game.

Since its release back in 2019, Apex Legends has suffered from cheaters that use third-party software to gain an advantage over their competition.

Although the battle royale has an anti-cheat system and Respawn themselves have taken steps to manually ban hackers, the problem still persists, especially at the higher tiers of Ranked.

Unfortunately, these issues have spread to Apex Legends Mobile, despite the game only being in its limited launch phase.

Hackers already spotted in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile may not have released fully just yet, but it’s already experiencing the same issues as the main game when it comes to cheaters.

As showcased by HamadKx on the Apex Legends subreddit, hackers have been spotted dominating games on the Android and iOS title, making it impossible for legit players to win.

After being eliminated during a match, HamadKx decided to spectate their opponent and they quickly realized that they had an aimbot and wallhacks enabled.

Landing every shot with the Peacekeeper and locating enemies in an instant, the Octane was unkillable and racking up countless kills with ease.

With Apex Legends Mobile bringing in a huge amount of new players who have never dropped into the Outlands before, the arrival of cheaters already will be a major concern for Respawn.

While a lot of players have suggested that Apex Legends on PC and console should move to a kernel-level driver anti-cheat that’s similar to Valorant, the devs haven’t indicated that they have any plans to do so.

Therefore, it’s hard to believe that any changes are going to be made to the Apex Legends Mobile anti-cheat either.

For now, it’s just a case of monitoring the issue to see if it gets any worse, but it’s safe to say the clips have certainly got the community concerned.