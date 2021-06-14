Apex Legends leaks suggest Revenant, not Crypto, will get next Heirloom - Dexerto

Despite recent leaks that Crypto would be the next Legend to receive their very own custom Heirloom in Apex Legends, it appears Revenant is actually set to receive the ultra-rare cosmetic in Season 9 instead.

Nothing gets Apex Legends fans excited quite like a new Heirloom.

These exceptionally rare cosmetics are some of the biggest draws in the battle royale today and Respawn Entertainment is always working on the next one. While nine characters have their own, that still leaves almost half the roster without an Heirloom of their own. Naturally, players are always guessing who’s next for the highly sought-after goodies.

Advertisement

Recent leaks pointed towards Crypto as the next Legend in focus.

This particular Heirloom was supposedly a custom optic, though fans may have to wait a little longer to see it in-game. Instead, Revenant is reportedly jumping the queue and is now up next for a custom — and very rare — melee cosmetic.

With a new limited-time event allegedly set for June 29, according to prominent Apex dataminer ‘GarretLeaks,’ it could pave the way for the release of Revenant’s Heirloom. In fact, there is a “high chance” we see exactly that come to fruition.

Having previously leaked a first look at Revenant’s Heirloom, the dataminer seems adamant it’s next in line. The item itself a unique melee weapon that shifts from a devastating chain to a rather sharp pickaxe.

Advertisement

So far all we know about the event:

29th June

High Chance of Revenant heirloom

Hints from the devs: The vines may progress

3 skins we know of: Caustic, Fuse, and Hemlock — Garret (@GarretLeaks) June 6, 2021

While the community had its sights on Crypto’s ‘Jikdo’ item, this earlier leak was reportedly “fake.” At this point in time, there are just two Heirlooms in the game’s files, according to Garret, and neither of them “[point] to a Crypto Heirloom.”

“Best bet to not get disappointed is to listen to data mines as those are in the files and game.”

Related News

With two Heirlooms in the game’s code, however, Respawn Entertainment could be preparing the other for a big surprise. We’ll just have to see which one gets locked in over the following weeks.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest at @alphaINTEL.