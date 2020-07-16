Who is Rampart in Apex Legends? Potential Season 6 Legend leaked

With Apex Legends Season 6 now fast approaching, and Respawn dropping some major in-game hints and teasers, it's time to look at who is expected to be the new Legend: Rampart.

The name 'rampart' was first mentioned in the very original leaks for Apex Legends, back in February 2019. However, it was unclear what they looked like or what their abilities were.

Advertisement

Since then, more leaks and data mines have revealed a lot more, but only recently have we started to build up a full picture of who this Legend is/will be. First of all, this image that was floating around about Rampart has been pretty much debunked:

Who is Rampart?

Thanks to data miners including That1MiningGuy, Biast12 and Shrugtal, we now know a lot more about this potential new character.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends teases potential Season 6 map Olympus

And, in a twist, it looks like Rampart is actually a female character, rather than male. Our first teasers for her are related to the paintball hop-ups which should be appearing in regular Apex Legends matches soon.

As explained by Shrugtal, Season 6 teasers will appear on the current maps soon, with one spray-painted 'All Hail Shiela' - which could possibly be Rampart's real first name. Shrugtal explains more in his YouTube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_8CW5-DI3s

The icon previously thought to be another leaked Legend, Nova, Shrugtal now believes is "almost certainly Rampart."

Advertisement

Nova was a totally new leak that hadn't been seen before, and there was very little to go on, so possibly some confusion arose. This female character features a Bindi dot on her forehead, and combined with her complexion indicates possibly Indian heritage.

This could tie in with the paint theme for Rampart, as the festival of color, Holi, is a Hindu festival.

Shrugtal says he expects teasers to start appearing in Apex Legends for Season 6 very soon, likely after the Summer Sale event.

Advertisement

What are Rampart's abilities?

It's possible these abilities have changed in development, but the most up to date leaked abilities we have for the character are:

Amped Cover: Build cover with an upper barrier that blocks incoming shots and boosts the damage of outgoing shots.

Build cover with an upper barrier that blocks incoming shots and boosts the damage of outgoing shots. Emplaced HMG: Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time.

Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time. Fixer: Swapping to melee equips a wrench players can use to repair structures.

Swapping to melee equips a wrench players can use to repair structures. Cover Fire: Firing from the Amped Cover overcharges your weapon damage.

Firing from the Amped Cover overcharges your weapon damage. Gunner: Machine guns have increased magazine capacity and reload faster.

The 'fixer' ability is probably old and no longer in use, possibly created for a previous version of Apex Legends, before it's battle royale days.

Season 6 is expected to launch on August 18, so we will find out for sure just before the new season drops, when Respawn start to showcase more teasers to ramp up the excitement and suspense.