Apex Legends leak reveals how Campfire LTM will work

A new Apex Legends limited-time mode (LTM) is on its way and leaked game files have suggested that it will be based around ‘Campfires’ as part of the ongoing Lost Treasures Event.

The Lost Treasures event introduced plenty of changes, following its release on June 23, with Crypto’s map room, Mirage's Heirloom set, and more added to Apex Legends.

The return of the 'Armed and Dangerous Evolved' game mode was another change seen during the in-game event, however, Respawn will seemingly be introducing a brand new LTM soon, according to a handful of leaked game files.

While it was previously leaked that a new 'Campfire’ LTM was in the works alongside the return of the classic Shadowfall playlist, the new mode could be arriving sooner than expected.

Prominent data miner shrugtal, who initially leaked the upcoming playlist, shared even more Campfire LTM details on July 10, giving players an idea on what to expect.

The Apex leaker explained that these campfires would work similarly to the Cozy Campfires seen in Fortnite, allowing you to restore any missing shields or health when nearby.

"The campfires will be scattered around the map," he explained, "there were likely be far less healing items on the floor, similar to how it was in Armed and Dangerous, and you will be forced to use to these campfires to heal and replenish shields."

Shrugtal also revealed an early look at the campfires, which closely resemble the Respawn Beacons, later explaining that they would be taking the place of the Respawn Beacons in-game and would provide AoE healing to players

He also added that it is possible the upcoming LTM could be played on Kings Caynon's After Dark map and highlighted that the "bright glowing" campfires would be marked on the HUD, making them easy to find in any surrounding.

While it is unclear when exactly this new game mode could be released, Shrugtal revealed game files suggesting that the Campfire LTM was intended to release during the Lost Treasures event, which is now over. The leaker now estimates that it will likely be seen during the Summer Sale on July 21.