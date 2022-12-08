Apex Legends leak reveals Call of Duty style “hardcore” LTM coming soon

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

A new Apex Legends leak points to a much-loved Call of Duty style ‘hardcore’ mode coming to Respawn’s title as a battle royale LTM.

Apex Legends LTMs are nothing new, with Respawn keen to shake up the established BR formula in a number of creative and engaging ways. Season 15, for example, has brought back the much-loved Winter Express LTM ahead of the holidays.

New leaks, coming via reputable data miner ThordanSmash, point to another new LTM dropping in Apex soon, taking inspiration from rival FPS franchise Call of Duty.

Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Hardcore’ BR LTM coming soon

In a December 8 tweet, the leaker revealed that a hardcore battle royale will be coming to Apex Legends.

In this LTM, players would not have a HUD and only receive a basic shield. Looting will also be much tougher too, with rare items are at a premium. Gold items will not feature at all (other than Hop Ups).

They said: “Apex Legends Leak: Hardcore Battle Royale no HUD, White shield only, less ammo drops, fewer health items, no gold anything but hop ups, bullets deal slightly more damage as well.”

The mode takes considerable inspiration from Call of Duty’s Hardcore mode, a reduced health mode that seeks to imitate real-life combat more closely. In this mode, players’ HP are drastically reduced, they have no HUD, no minimap and friendly fire is always on.

Ironically, there is no hardcore in Modern Warfare 2. Instead, the playlist was repackaged slightly as Tier 1.

The major difference is that the hardcore LTM in Apex Legends will reportedly be part of a battle royale LTM, as opposed to the fast-paced respawn multiplayer CoD is known for.

There was also no information provided about a release date. However, given it’s now accessible to leakers, the LTM’s addition shouldn’t be too far away.

Naturally, this information remains unconfirmed until made official by Respawn or EA. Players can get excited at Respawn’s plans for Apex Legends in the build-up to Season 16, set to start in early February.