Apex Legends has a new lowest-picked legend as Crypto overtakes

Crypto has finally moved up the rankings and is no longer the lowest-picked character in Apex Legends, but who’s taken his place?

Arriving all the way back in Season 3 of Apex Legends, Crypto has never managed to retain a high pick rate since joining the roster.

His extremely unique kit can often feel very stationary as he spends a lot of time flying his drone, and as a result, his playstyle only appeals to a small portion of the community.

Despite this, the Surveillance Expert can be incredibly powerful in the right players’ hands and is even being used in the ALGS.

Well, after countless months holding up the pick rate charts, Crypto has finally been replaced as the least popular Legend in Apex, but will he be able to defend his spot?

Respawn Entertainment Crypto has had one of the lowest pick rates in Apex Legends since his release.

Which character has the lowest pick rate in Apex Legends?

Based on data collected by Apex Legends Status, it’s been revealed that Newcastle now has the lowest pick rate in Apex Legends.

Crypto overtook the Heroic Defender in mid-November and has held the second-to-last spot ever since. It’s worth noting that Newcastle is sat at 1.333% and Crypto is only just ahead at 1.336%, so it’s extremely close.

After hitting an all-time low pick rate of 1.1% on November 3, Crypto has seen a massive 14% spike in popularity over the past two weeks.

This is in contrast to Newcastle, who has seen a continuous drop in pick rate since the middle of Season 14.

Respawn Entertainment Newcastle arrived in the Saviors Apex Legends update.

If trends continue, we can expect to see the gap between Newcastle and Crypto get bigger as Season 15 progresses.

Not only that, with Rampart at 1.6% in Eclipse, it’s always possible that the Surveillance Expert can keep climbing and take on the Amped Modder for her spot.

However, for the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn has any buffs & nerfs in mind for the Collection Event, as that would guarantee a shake-up in terms of picks rates.