Apex Legends bug lets players find shields without Loba's ability - Dexerto

Apex Legends bug lets players find shields without Loba’s ability

Published: 20/Oct/2020 15:23

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 6 Loba

Apex Legends players have been running into a strange glitch that gives every character in the game a small taste of Loba’s passive as they can see Purple Evo Shields in closed Supply Bins. 

At the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn Entertainment made a change to armor by allowing every player to start with an Evo Shield. 

The premise of the Evo Shield is simple, The more damage you inflict on enemies, the better level of protection you’ll have from the body armor. Thus, players are rewarded for aggressive gameplay rather than hiding in a corner with a gold shield.

You can, obviously, pick up different Evo Shields as you go – be it from ground loot, enemy death boxes, or supply bins. However, when it comes to Supply Bins, players are being given a leg up thanks to an unusual glitch.

Screenshot of Loba's Eye for Quality passive ability
Respawn/EA
Loba’s Eye for Quality passive lets her see purple items through doors, walls, and closed bins.

A number of players have encountered the glitch, but the clearest example of the issue comes from Reddit user kakudk, who initially thought Crypto had been given a buff. 

Simply, what’s going wrong is, when players approach a Supply Bin, if there is a purple Evo Shield inside, a small glow can be seen around the bin – similar to how Loba is able to see into the bin with her Eye for Quality passive. 

Unlike Loba’s passive, it’s not noticeable when you’re a few hundred meters away and you can’t see every purple or gold item, but it is noticeable when you’re close enough to cause a change in direction and make you head straight for the bin and grab the armor. 

Mah boy Crypto just got his new passive ability from Loba. I guess she did like his hardware. [Ssshhh] from apexlegends

As noted, kakudk isn’t the only player to run into the bug. Others like bryanheq and Ol-CAt have registered their confusion at being able to see the purple glow underneath and around the Supply Bins. 

As of writing, Respawn hasn’t put the issue on their public Trello board, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they are aware of the issue. But, once they are, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it straightened out. 

Why Wattson’s pylon ability is “eating” grenades in Apex Legends

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:01

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

After players seem to be confused about the Apex Legends character Wattson “eating” grenades, a fan has taken to Reddit to explain just exactly what is going on – and the answer is a bit more complicated than it might seem at first glance.

Confusing special abilities are always bound to happen, especially in games like Apex Legends, where every characters ability is different. Wattson, who has been a part of the game since Season 2, is a perfect example of a character who has some crazy abilities, but can be a bit confusing for some players.

For those that don’t know, she can place down an “Interception Pylon” which blocks incoming grenades, equipment, etc. in order to protect you, similar to a Trophy System from the Call of Duty franchise. Some people have been confused by this ability, claiming it’s destroying or “eating” their own grenades, which is definitely a bit peculiar. Now, thanks to a player, there’s finally a decent explanation for what’s going on.

Wattson Season 2 cinematic
Respawn Entertainment/EA
Wattson, who was added to the game over a year ago, has the ability to stop grenades.

Interception Pylon eating grenades?

According to Reddit user u/Jameso4e, who is a self-proclaimed Wattson main with 3,500 kills, there two different circles which appear when a player places the Pylon, one that destroys only “incoming” grenades/equipment and one that destroys all of them.

The outer rings is the one that destroys all equipment, meaning players should be looking to avoid standing near that one when throwing their grenades inside of the two circles. In layman’s terms, you’ll have to watch where you’re positioned if you don’t want the Pylon to “eat” your grenades.

In a video made by Jameso4e demonstrating the problem, players can very clearly see two circles. When he stands closer to the inner circle, he has no problem throwing grenades out but when he stands near the outer circle, the equipment gets “eaten”. While that may sound a bit confusing at first, once you practice, it seems to be pretty easy to master.

As to why the ability causing this, nobody really knows, but the user theorizes that it’s due to bugs. It’s been over a year since Wattson was added to the game, so here’s hoping that now that the ability has been explained, more people understand it.

