Apex Legends bug lets players find shields without Loba's ability - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have been running into a strange glitch that gives every character in the game a small taste of Loba’s passive as they can see Purple Evo Shields in closed Supply Bins.

At the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn Entertainment made a change to armor by allowing every player to start with an Evo Shield.

The premise of the Evo Shield is simple, The more damage you inflict on enemies, the better level of protection you’ll have from the body armor. Thus, players are rewarded for aggressive gameplay rather than hiding in a corner with a gold shield.

You can, obviously, pick up different Evo Shields as you go – be it from ground loot, enemy death boxes, or supply bins. However, when it comes to Supply Bins, players are being given a leg up thanks to an unusual glitch.

A number of players have encountered the glitch, but the clearest example of the issue comes from Reddit user kakudk, who initially thought Crypto had been given a buff.

Simply, what’s going wrong is, when players approach a Supply Bin, if there is a purple Evo Shield inside, a small glow can be seen around the bin – similar to how Loba is able to see into the bin with her Eye for Quality passive.

Unlike Loba’s passive, it’s not noticeable when you’re a few hundred meters away and you can’t see every purple or gold item, but it is noticeable when you’re close enough to cause a change in direction and make you head straight for the bin and grab the armor.

As noted, kakudk isn’t the only player to run into the bug. Others like bryanheq and Ol-CAt have registered their confusion at being able to see the purple glow underneath and around the Supply Bins.

As of writing, Respawn hasn’t put the issue on their public Trello board, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they are aware of the issue. But, once they are, it shouldn’t be too hard to get it straightened out.