Apex Legends fans want new Survival items and a genius idea has emerged

Apex Legends players want more Survival items in the game and some genius ideas for new additions have emerged.

In Apex Legends, there are some items designed to help you survive, rather than to help you take down enemies.

These can protect you from the storm, for instance, which would otherwise slowly tick your health down if over-exposed to it.

But, what if there were more of these items? Some fans have conjured up several ideas of their own that are definitely worth taking a look at.

Fans want more Survival items in Apex Legends

Survival items are a relatively new addition to Apex Legends, which serve to help players outlast the game’s many obstacles.

Advertisement

For instance, on Storm Point, players can be attacked by Prowlers and Spiders, which both provide loot when killed. But, sometimes, these can be a real pain to kill, and players are forced to run or can even be killed themselves by the beasts.

Some players have rallied to think of genius new Survival item ideas that could help either lead these beasts away or make them easier to kill, among other options.

This came in a Reddit post titled, “we need more survival items, what do you think should be the next survival item?”

The post, which has gotten over 5,500 upvotes since posting, brought out some serious item creativity that players are loving the sound of.

Advertisement

“Prowler bait in Storm Point” is the top comment, with a reply of “like a bag of meat or something lol great idea” ranking highest.

Read More: Apex Legends players suggest major loot pool changes ahead of Season 12

“New survival item should be something like a grappling hook,” wrote another, potentially taking inspiration from Halo Infinite’s popular item, or just poking fun at Pathfinder mains.

Whatever it is, players are loving the idea of more of these types of things coming to the game in Season 12. Only time will tell if devs take to the idea and implement any of these!