Apex Legends fans still desperately want classic hop-ups to return

Apex Legends fans are still hoping that Respawn will bring back some of the game’s classic hop-ups as a way to give some weapons a much-needed buff.

With Apex Legends continuing to get bigger and bigger as the seasons’ progress, Respawn Entertainment have had the unenviable job of keeping things fresh and new.

That has involved the devs bringing in new characters, new map updates, and adding plenty of new items, but they’ve also used removals as a way to shake things up. Not only have weapons been removed from the floor loot, but so too have different hop-ups.

These hop-ups, which allow players to give their weapons a slight boost – be it in the way of damage, accuracy, or even reload speed – are usually helpful when it comes to picking up a win. As a result, players are hoping some make a return.

The calls for wanting hop-ups to return have been pretty constant across social media, but Redditor Supercomfyplanet reignited the conversation, stating that they wanted the deadly Skullpiercer rounds to make a return.

“I pray we get the Skullpiercer hop-up back soon,” they said, wanting to hear the sound of it again, more so than wanting the extra damage.

Some players quickly piggybacked off those calls, putting in suggestions of their own after claiming the Wingman doesn’t need the Skullpiercer to return. “Wingman is plenty strong already. I want the select-fire hop-up for the Prowler to come back,” said one. “I wish the anvil receiver came back,” added another.

As noted, the return of hop-ups has been a long-standing ask from fans, with some suggesting previously that Respawn should run throwback weekends with older map layouts and loot pools.

It remains to be seen if Respawn will ever do so, but it is clearly a popular request, so maybe they just might.