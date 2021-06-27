Apex Legends throwback event sparks calls to copy popular Fortnite LTM

Apex Legends players want Respawn Entertainment to take inspiration from Fortnite’s popular Unvaulted LTM and bring it to their battle royale with some massive throwbacks.

With Fortnite, Epic Games didn’t just set the standard for battle royale games, but they continued to raise it with each new season and massive update. Everything that has come after can’t avoid a comparison.

Of course, Respawn have blazed a trail as well with Apex Legends, given it is a unique take on the battle royale genre itself with abilities and set characters.

The pair have taken inspiration from each other too with different features like the vaults and respawn beacons, but now fans want Respawn to follow a popular Fortnite LTM.

With Respawn bringing back the classic Kings Canyon map and all that Skull Town goodness, players want to go a step further and bring back classic hop-ups like Hammerpoint and Disruptor rounds.

Responding to the idea, some fans suggested that bringing the hop-ups back on a permanent basis wouldn’t work, but in a limited-time mode? Absolutely. “They were unhealthy for the game, but I could be down for an LTM where old hop-ups come back though,” said Redditor Risk_Runner. “They weren’t good for the game, but an LTM where they say f**k the loot pool everything is everywhere would be so much fun,” added another fan. “I would love to see everything un-vaulted,” said another.