Apex Legends throwback event sparks calls to copy popular Fortnite LTM

Published: 27/Jun/2021 16:07by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends players want Respawn Entertainment to take inspiration from Fortnite’s popular Unvaulted LTM and bring it to their battle royale with some massive throwbacks.
With Fortnite, Epic Games didn’t just set the standard for battle royale games, but they continued to raise it with each new season and massive update. Everything that has come after can’t avoid a comparison.
Of course, Respawn have blazed a trail as well with Apex Legends, given it is a unique take on the battle royale genre itself with abilities and set characters.
The pair have taken inspiration from each other too with different features like the vaults and respawn beacons, but now fans want Respawn to follow a popular Fortnite LTM.
With Respawn bringing back the classic Kings Canyon map and all that Skull Town goodness, players want to go a step further and bring back classic hop-ups like Hammerpoint and Disruptor rounds.
