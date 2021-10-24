Apex Legends fans have brilliant idea for Call of Duty-like post-game stats

Apex Legends players have got an idea for a post-game feedback change that would help the battle royale fall in line with Fortnite and Call of Duty’s stats backlog.

Just like some of its other battle royale rivals, Apex Legends lets you know exactly how you were eliminated and who you fell victim to before sending you back to the pre-game lobby.

You can see what damage you inflicted as well, but for some players, that’s just not enough. They want more details from a particular lobby or streak of games so they can see where they need to improve, or even brag about their success.

The backlog of stats is something both Fortnite and Call of Duty have as fans can go back and get a detailed breakdown on recent matches. Now, one Apex fan has shown how Respawn could implement it in their own battle royale.

The idea comes from Redditor laughie1, as they knocked up a concept image of how a detailed breakdown of stats from recent matches could look in-game.

Alongside the normal kills and placement stats, the idea shows how players could look back on how long they lasted in the game, how accurate they were with shots, as well as just exactly how much XP and RP was earned, or lost, during the match.

Players quickly chimed in with their support for the idea, noting how Apex’s rivals already do it. “Fortnite figured it out five years ago, so, surely…” added one. “They should add a whole screen for this,” commented another, suggesting that you could even get breakdowns for each weapon and ability used too.

The additional stats pages have become a thing in Apex Legends: Mobile, as you can see the damage fall-off and recoil patterns, amongst other things, for each weapon.

Fans of the main game have already called on Respawn to implement that, so maybe they could kill two birds with one stats-loaded stone.