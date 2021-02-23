Logo
Apex Legends extends Anniversary Collection Event: new end date

Published: 23/Feb/2021 3:06 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 3:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event was supposed to end on February 23, but Respawn decided to extend it after players made it clear they wanted more time to collect all the rewards.

Apex Legends Season 8 introduced many changes, including an exciting new event to celebrate the game’s second anniversary. The Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event allowed players to access new legend and weapon skins, as well as “anniversary” recolors.

It also provided players with new ways to collect heirloom shards and introduced new bundles, challenges, and the Locked and Loaded LTM.

However, because there is so much to collect, players had a hard time collecting everything before the February 23 deadline. Fortunately, Respawn heard the thousands of pleas, and decided to extend the event for an additional week.

Respawn announced the news on Twitter: “We heard some of you need more time to collect all your Anniversary rewards?” they wrote. “In the spirit of celebration, we’re going to keep the party going for one additional week. The Anniversary Collection Event will now remain open until March 2 at 10 am PT.”

Apex players were thrilled with the news. They flooded in with comments and commended the devs for listening to them. It’s only an extra week, but it should be more than enough for everyone to collect the pieces they’re missing. 

So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of the extra week and grab all the extra bits and pieces you need.

Respawn Entertainment has been on the ball with responding to community feedback in recent months, and it seems like they’ve impressed the masses once again with this decision. 

Apex Legends pro Albralelie baffled at Caustic’s annoying gas after tournament loss

Published: 23/Feb/2021 2:33

by Alan Bernal
Team SoloMid’s Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith was completely baffled at Caustic’s Nox Gas after his team was wiped from a GLL Cup Finals match without taking much bullet damage in the fight.

There’s been a ton of discussion around the Toxic Trapper as of late. The Apex community has been airing their problems with the Legend as he is now, in relation to his ability to completely eviscerate teams without firing a shot.

Something similar happened to Albralelie in one of his outings during the GLL Cup, which made for a very tilting situation for a team that liked their chances going into the final circles.

Going into the 6th round, the TSM streamer and his two Team Liquid teammates were holed up in a shed when a Caustic threw their Nox Gas Grenade into the fray. Problem was: TL’s Thomas ‘Flanker’ Cook was also playing Caustic, who was also distributing the toxic fumes.

This created a confusing atmosphere to play in, as Albralelie and co.’s health bars were depleting, with seemingly no way to know where it ended or if the ability was friend or foe.

With nowhere to turn, the pro team was quickly eliminated.

“What is that gas nade, dude?” the 20-year-old TSM streamer said. “I can’t tell what gas is ours or not. I thought that that was their gas in the front [of the building] too, so I don’t know where the grenade started. It’s hitting me throughout the whole building.”

After venting frustrations, Albralelie suggested that Respawn should change the color of friendly/foe Caustic gas to make things much easier to distinguish.

Later on, the TSM player suggested to change Causitc’s gas to the point where it’s “non-lethal, meaning you tick to 1hp then still have all your shields so at minimum they need to do 100 damage with their guns/nades and [Caustic] still powerful offensively and defensively.”

While the devs are exploring all options, including different colored Nox gas, to fix Caustic, Apex Legends players are fuming with how the character is currently built.

Respawn have explained why it’s so hard to balance Caustic, so it’ll be interesting to see how they change the mad scientists in the battle royale.