Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev shuts down rumors of beloved Titanfall 2 SMG being added

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:27 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 17:34

by Julian Young
Fuse Apex Legends Titanfall 2 Pilot CAR SMG With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Titanfall 2

While discussing Respawn’s plans for new Apex Legends content, Titanfall 2 fans’ hopes that the C.A.R. SMG would make a return have been crushed, but devs also hinted at good news about weapons coming in future seasons.

Obviously, Apex Legends has many ties to the Titanfall universe. With two previous games set in the same shared timeline, there is plenty of source material for their team to draw from.

One thing that both games share is the arsenal of weapons available to players. Many new spins on fan-favorite weapons from Titanfall 1 and 2 — like the R301 assault rifle, Mastiff shotgun, and Devotion LMG — have all made their way into Respawn’s battle royale.

In a discussion with fans on Twitter, one of the lead designers on Apex Legends broke some hearts when he confirmed the classic C.A.R. SMG from Titanfall 2 would not be coming to Apex (despite previous rumors it would see a return). But, also hinted at what their team has planned for future weapons.

CAR SMG Titanfall 2 In Game
Respawn Entertainment
The C.A.R. is another Titanfall 2 weapon that might be added to Apex Legends at some point in the future.

On February 18, the dev tweeted out “You know it’s a good sign when the playtest is over and you wished it wasn’t. We’ve got some amazing stuff cooking.”

One player asked, “Any chance my beloved C.A.R. SMG makes it into the Apex games soon?” Unfortunately for that particular fan,  the team at Respawn has no plans to add the popular Titanfall 2 weapon into Apex any time soon.

“Nothing planned in the immediate future,” Klein responded, but also shared that “There sure are some C.A.R. fans here at Respawn.” Keeping it cryptic, Respawn are clearly not ruling anything out.

While the devs have squashed any hopes of the powerful Titanfall SMG making an appearance in Apex, he did tease fans with a hint of what Respawn has planned for new weapons in the future: “I think you’ll like what the weapons team is making. Some very cool stuff.”

In Season 8, Respawn introduced the 30-30 Repeater, one of several guns that isn’t a carry-over from Titanfall. With other weapons like the Sentinel and Havoc designed specifically for Apex, Respawn has shown they can create fun weapons without drawing on the legacy of Titanfall.

Obviously, Respawn has been perfecting their craft when it comes to creating unique and interesting weapons within the world of Apex, but there are still plenty of weapons from Titanfall 1 and 2 that could see a return at some point in the future — including the C.A.R. SMG.

Apex Legends

ALGS Winter Circuit: Stream, Schedule, Results

Published: 21/Feb/2021 14:10

by Calum Patterson
ALGS winter circuit cover
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series is back for the Winter Circuit to kick off competitive Apex in 2021. Keep up to date with everything you need to know right here, and how you can tune in to watch the action.

  • $750,000 prize pool across all regions
  • ALGS Winter Circuit runs from January – March 2021
  • Playoffs on March 27-28, followed by $1m Global Championship

The Winter Circuit features not only the top pro players, but also qualified players on PC who reached at least Gold IV in Season 7.

The world’s best Apex players from North America, South America, APAC South and North, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) are all involved.

ALGS Winter Circuit stream

All the action is streamed live on the official Play Apex Twitch channel.

ALGS Winter Circuit Schedule

  • Winter Circuit Preliminary Online Tournament 1: January 17
  • WC OT 1: January 29-31
  • WC OT 2: February 19-21
  • WC OT 3: February 26-28
  • WC OT 4: March 5-7
  • Last Chance Qualifiers: March 19-21
  • Playoffs: March 27-28

Start times

  • APAC = 6:00 PM JST
  • Europe = 5:45 PM GMT
  • North America = 2:15 PM PST

The finals for each tournament takes place on each Sunday, where top placing teams will win cash and ALGS points – needed to qualify for Playoffs and the Global Championship.

ALGS Winter Circuit Prize pool

Qualifiers prizing

  • NA: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500
  • EU: 1st = $6,000 / 2nd = $3,000 / 3rd= $1,500
  • APAC North: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third
  • APAC South: 1st = $4,500 / 2nd = $2,250 / 3rd = $1,125 to third
  • MEA:  1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750
  • SA: 1st = $3,000 / 2nd = $1,500 / 3rd = $750

Playoffs Prizing

  • NA: 1st = $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900
  • EU & MEA: $48,000 / 2nd = $24,000 / 3rd = $15,900
  • APAC North: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900
  • APAC South: 1st = $30,000 / 2nd = $15,000 / 3rd = $9,900
  • SA: 1st = $18,000 / 2nd = $9,000 / 3rd = $6,000

Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2021

After the Winter Circuit is complete, it will be capped off by the $1 million Global Series Championship. Exact dates haven’t been confirmed, but a total of 60 teams from all regions will take part.

Teams will qualify through placement in the Winter Circuit Playoffs, ALGS Points, and last-chance online qualifiers. More details on the Global Championship will be announced closer to the event.