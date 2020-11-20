 Apex Legends devs respond to game-breaking Rampart Minigun bug - Dexerto
Apex Legends devs respond to game-breaking Rampart Minigun bug

Published: 20/Nov/2020 10:17

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Rampart

Apex Legends devs Respawn Entertainment have taken away Rampart’s ability to place her minigun on the Trident vehicle due to a new issue, but there’s no telling when it’ll be back. 

With the start of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn Entertainment added a new legend in the form of Horizon and also whisked players away to a new map – the highly anticipated setting of Olympus. 

The new map, which has become quite popular with players already, has enough unique features to stand out from Kings Canyon and World’s Edge – with the most noticeable change being the introduction of the Trident vehicles.

These hovercrafts, which can fit three players at once, are scattered around the map and allow you to get from point A to B quickly, while players are also able to use certain abilities on-the-go. The most useful of which is Rampart’s minigun, which makes the vehicle incredibly deadly. However, there is a bit of a problem with it.  

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
Players appear to have uncovered several bugs surrounding the vehicles introduced in Season 7.

Instead of being able to use the Ultimate ability on the back of a Trident as normal, players have found, since November 19, that trying to place the minigun on the vehicle will completely crash their game.

Numerous complaints were made on Twitter, the EA forums, and the Apex Legends subreddit, with the devs springing into action a few hours later. 

“Hey folks, as an FYI, we are currently disabling the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident in order to fix an error, the devs tweeted. “We’ll let you know when you can go ham again once things are fixed.”

As of writing, on November 20, Rampart’s ability is still unusable on the Trident, and there’s no telling when the devs will get the change pushed out. 

Seeing as it’s probably just a bit of rogue code, they’ll likely send a server-side update live, so you probably won’t need to download anything once the time comes. Though, we’ll keep you posted with any breaking news and updates. 

Respawn willing to keep the Devotion’s recoil bug in Apex Legends

Published: 20/Nov/2020 1:54

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Some glitches just aren’t worth completely fixing. A fair few Apex Legends players are familiar with the Devotion recoil bug that distorts their POV by now, and Respawn is too – but a true fix for it might not be on the way.

For those unfamiliar with it, there’s a small glitch with the Devotion that basically gives it back-breaking recoil. If you tap fire with it, the machine gun’s kick back will eventually make the camera circle around in the worst possible way.

While it’s only a visual bug and shouldn’t completely ruin your game, it’s one of those glitches that would seem ridiculous enough to merit a speedy fix from the developers.

However, a Respawn Designer who goes by ‘AmusedApricot’ chimed into the discussion and gave a little backstory on why this particular bug doesn’t really need anymore attention than it already received.

devotion apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Devotion’s recoil may remained bug, and that’s OK, according to Respawn.

“Haha yeaaaa. The Devotion has really high recoil on the first couple shots,” they said. “So if you tap fire, it does that. We’ve known about this for a bit but there’s not really a great fix that doesn’t remove some of the important feel bits of the Devotion, so it’s been ‘won’t fixed unless it becomes a problem.”

According to AmusedApricot, the gun’s high recoil in the first few shots really contributes to the powerhouse identity of the Devotion, and it doesn’t sound like the developers were looking to tweak the weapon in that regard.

Other solutions that Respawn found aren’t really rubbing the devs in the right way, so for the time being it sounds like the Devotion is going to stay bugged.

Ummmmmm so that’s a thing apparently from apexlegends

While the Respawn dev admittedly didn’t see the whole clip on the first go-around, there isn’t really a problem with keeping the bug in the game.

If you come across the glitch on accident, don’t panic. Just stop spamming tap fire for a bit, move the camera around, and all should be fine from there.

For now, don’t expect Respawn to commit anymore meaningful time in solving the bug – so if you know about it, just consider it an easter egg from now on.