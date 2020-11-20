Apex Legends devs respond to game-breaking Rampart Minigun bug - Dexerto

Apex Legends devs Respawn Entertainment have taken away Rampart’s ability to place her minigun on the Trident vehicle due to a new issue, but there’s no telling when it’ll be back.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn Entertainment added a new legend in the form of Horizon and also whisked players away to a new map – the highly anticipated setting of Olympus.

The new map, which has become quite popular with players already, has enough unique features to stand out from Kings Canyon and World’s Edge – with the most noticeable change being the introduction of the Trident vehicles.

These hovercrafts, which can fit three players at once, are scattered around the map and allow you to get from point A to B quickly, while players are also able to use certain abilities on-the-go. The most useful of which is Rampart’s minigun, which makes the vehicle incredibly deadly. However, there is a bit of a problem with it.

Instead of being able to use the Ultimate ability on the back of a Trident as normal, players have found, since November 19, that trying to place the minigun on the vehicle will completely crash their game.

Numerous complaints were made on Twitter, the EA forums, and the Apex Legends subreddit, with the devs springing into action a few hours later.

“Hey folks, as an FYI, we are currently disabling the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident in order to fix an error, the devs tweeted. “We’ll let you know when you can go ham again once things are fixed.”

Hey folks, as an FYI, we are currently disabling the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident in order to fix an error. We’ll let you know when you can go ham again once things are fixed. 👍 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 20, 2020

As of writing, on November 20, Rampart’s ability is still unusable on the Trident, and there’s no telling when the devs will get the change pushed out.

Seeing as it’s probably just a bit of rogue code, they’ll likely send a server-side update live, so you probably won’t need to download anything once the time comes. Though, we’ll keep you posted with any breaking news and updates.