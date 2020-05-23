Apex Legends devs already considering reworks for Octane and Lifeline

Respawn Entertainment have revealed that they’re eyeing up potential reworks for Octane and Lifeline now that Mirage has been buffed following the launch of Apex Legends Season 5.

The one thing that sets Apex Legends apart from its fellow battle royale titles is that players use different 'Legends' that each have their own unique abilities. You can spy with Crypto, disappear with Wraith, or trip people up with Wattson – there are a ton of possibilities.

Fans, obviously, have their favorite characters that they use, but that doesn’t stop them from wishing that their main legend had a bit more going for it. Players will regularly put forward their own ideas for buffs – be it a complete ability rework or slight tweak – and Respawn does take notice of their calls.

The developers recently gave Mirage a long-awaited rework after months and months of requests. Now, a large part of the community has switched its focus to seeing changes for both Octane and Lifeline – and Respawn are exploring the possibility of making it a reality.

Apex Legends game director Chad Greiner told Gamespot that the success of the Mirage rework has made them assess things. "Now that Mirage is sort of off the table and on the bottom for feedback, we're hearing comments about Octane and about Lifeline."

"I don't think there's anything substantial right now but there are definitely some options that you can look forward to and things that we're looking into,” he said, adding that the developers are “trying things.”

However, just when Octane and Lifeline mains can expect to see a change is a different story. Grenier noted in his interview that the Mirage rework was “tricky” and that the developers do have data that shows them which legends are severely underpowered.

At first, they were unsure if players would be happy with a Legend receiving a whole new set of abilities, rather than just small buffs and nerfs. But, since feedback to the Mirage changes has been so positive, Lifeline and Octane could be next.

Pineda previously said on Twitter that Lifeline is still a top tier character, but "everyone wants her to be unique and I agree she's lost some of her shine due to the other Legend buffs."

Just when these changes come could into the fold, though, remains to be seen as the developers are seemingly just in the beginning stages of figuring things out for the two characters.