Apex Legends dev explains why they’re struggling to buff Revenant

Apex Legends has now doubled the Legend roster since launch, with the addition of Fuse making 16 total. This gives players even more choice than ever before. But, who are the best Legends in Apex Legends to use if you want to rack up wins in the new season?

Respawn has done a commendable job balancing out the Legend to ensure that each of them is viable. This is particularly true for some of the lesser-used Legends.

Since release, some of the characters have been changed dramatically. In the Season 8 update, Wraith’s hitbox was updated, Horizon’s tactical nerfed (again), and other tweaks to handful of characters.

But, how much has this changed, and which characters you should choose? Here’s a breakdown of the best Legends, based on versatility, their abilities, and composition in a team.

The Legends are placed into loose ‘tiers’, to represent their relative position against each other. Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t master a particular character and become an expert with it.

Best Apex Legends characters

Bloodhound

Season 6 changes pushed Bloodhound up a tier, whereas they used to be a ‘middle of the pack’ Legend. The Season 4 buff to their Beast of the Hunt ability was, and still is, a massive plus. In Season 5, they were given another buff, with a shorter cooldown on the tactical ‘Eye of the Allfather’.

Now, in Season 8, almost every champion squad has a Bloodhound on the roster. Their tactical is just so vital in fights, that you will feel very vulnerable without it.

Their passive ability is also very powerful on an individual level, as you’ll be able to follow opponents’ movements more easily. This has been bumped up to 4 seconds rather than 3, as well.

Bloodhound’s Ultimate isn’t necessarily the best all-round, but it can be a very effective counter to Bangalore’s smoke or Caustic’s gas, allowing you to see enemies highlighted in red. It increases for 5 seconds every time you down an opponent. You can also use this with a Bangalore teammate to smoke out and then wipe out an enemy team.

Recon is also fantastic, being able to survey beacons and determine the next circle’s location on the map ahead of time. One negative with Bloodhound, though, is that using the Tactical also somewhat gives away your own position, as enemies will know you are now closeby. Still, the advantage is yours.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has come a long way since the early days of Apex Legends. He was almost always avoided by players due to his large hitbox and cumbersome movement. Thanks to some much-needed buffs (including added damage resistance), Gibby is now a much more viable choice.

In fact, Respawn just kept on buffing and buffing him. Now, his Gun Shield is stronger and incredibly useful. His Dome Shield tactical is great in skirmishes as it gives rapid revives. His bombs are even more deadly.

The Dome Shield was nerfed slightly in the Season 5 update, lasting only 12 seconds instead of 18. However, it’s not enough to take him out of the top tier just yet.

His Ultimate ability has enough potential damage to zone the enemy away, and the Dome Shield can be a lifesaver for not just you, but your whole team. You do have to watch out for enemies using it too, though, as there’s nothing stopping them from getting inside.

Overall, Gibraltar is much better these days, but he’s still a big, tanky character who is hard to miss. Some players will definitely find a more nimble character beneficial. With that said, he’s a powerful asset on any team.

Horizon

Horizon arrived in S7 with a bang. A breath of fresh air in the meta, the Scottish Gravitational Manipulator has fantastic mobility. In fact, she became the highest pick-rate Legend, knocking Wraith off the top spot.

Her Ultimate, Black Hole, when paired with other abilities such as Caustic Gas and Gibraltar’s ultimate are absolutely devastating. Quick and agile, Horizon’s Tactical helps her get to the top of buildings meaning that she is able to outthink and escape the other Legends with ease.

Respawn has nerfed her tactical a couple times now, increasing the cool-down, now up to 25 seconds. This does reduce her power a bit, but not enough to knock her out of S-Tier.

Wraith

No surprises here, Wraith has consistently been among the most powerful Legends in the game. This is thanks to a number of inherent advantages she has.

Wraith’s Tactical Ability, ‘Into the Void’, grants her temporary invisibility (mostly) and invincibility to damage. This ability charges up fairly fast, too, and is an absolute lifesaver in numerous situations. It’s quite often the difference between life and death.

Unfortunately, Wraith’s hitboxes were increased in Season 8, similar to Pathfinder. However, it’s unlikely this will be enough to drop her out of the top ranks long term, because her abilities remain so strong. The change to her running animation and hitboxes do mean that you’re a slightly easier target as Wraith.

Her Ultimate, the Dimensional Rift, is great for team play. It helps your squad get to safety and escape enemies or the storm. You do have to be careful to avoid enemies using it too, though.

The 5% increase in damage taken, and the increased hitbox size isn’t enough to knock Wraith out of the S Tier. She remains a massive asset to any squad and is the ideal choice if playing solo.

Lifeline

Lifeline might not be the most powerful legend from an offensive perspective, but everyone loves having a Lifeline on their squad. The ability to have healing at the press of the button is another lifesaver, and the quick revives and Revive Shield are a massive help in those intense fights.

The Care Package Ultimate is great, too, especially if your team is in need of some better loot, when it might come in clutch. Lifeline can also use the blue supply bins for extra gear.

The major buff to Lifeline was her passive, Combat Revive, now allowing her to revive remotely, allowing her to stay in the fight will a teammate gets back up. Lifeline is still the ultimate team player.

Caustic

Caustic is a big legend physically and lacks the mobility of those in the S tier, but the damage output of his noxious gas is a game-winner in enclosed locations.

If you manage to get into a building, throwing down seemingly endless gas traps will infuriate the enemy team, hurting them, slowing their movement. In Season 7, the blurred vision effect was nerfed, but damage was increased, up to 6-12 ticks.

Having a Caustic on your team can earn you a very easy win, provided the traps and canisters are used effectively in the end game. On his own, Caustic ends up being an easy target but will shine when he’s part of a team that highlights his abilities.

However, with an open map like Olympus, zone control isn’t as needed as it has been on other maps. Though, the Toxic Trapper can still dominate around zones.

Fuse

Fuse has released strong in Season 8, with his Passive ability one of the main reasons. Being able to stack two grenades per slot, and then slingshot them out, means he can deal a ridiculous amount of explosive damage, very fast.

His tactical and Ultimate are no joke either, and if you use them in the right situation, can be impossible to counter. He misses out on S-Tier because his abilities are still situational, and he also lacks any movement advantages, which are crucial in Apex.

We expect Respawn will do some tuning to him in Season 9, but for now, he’s definitely a viable pick – something that can’t always be said about the newly released characters.

Mirage

Mirage started off life in Apex Legends as a very underpowered character. His Ultimate ability was pretty useless, and his Tactical felt a bit gimmicky compared to many of the others.

The buff to the Holographic Trickster is great, meaning it’s much more likely to fool people into wasting bullets. A major buff to his Ultimate in Season 2 saw him fly up the rankings, with the ability to go completely invisible an incredibly powerful advantage. Although many might think this is best used to escape unseen, it’s actually even better when used aggressively, to attack unsuspecting opponents.

His decoys are hugely effective at bamboozling enemies, and they last for a full minute. His “Life of the Party” Ultimate deploys a whole legion of decoys. Decoys now also have 45 health, making them even better bamboozles.

Even better, he now goes totally invisible when reviving teammates (who also go invisible), which is possibly one of the most clutch abilities in the whole game. He also goes invisible when using a respawn beacon, too.

Pathfinder

This might surprise some players, but Pathfinder drops to B Tier for the first time with Season 8. There’s no doubt that his movement advantages are still incredibly powerful, but that chunky hitbox increase has made him a much easier target.

The Grapple can still be used to make a quick escape or to push up on weak opponents before they get the chance to heal. But, now, Wraith – or even Loba – might be better to make those quick escapes. In fact, Mirage’s Rework might be another reason for Pathfinder’s decline, as those pesky decoys are very useful.

Pathfinder’s movement is still unrivaled on paper, and the Zipline Ultimate works similarly to the Wraith’s portal, getting your team out of a tight spot, or to get to hard-to-reach locations. Of course, enemies can also use it, so you need to watch your back.

Pathfinder is also affected by Low Profile, despite the increase to his hitbox size, meaning he takes an extra 5% damage.

Loba

Season 5’s new Legend in the roster was an immediate fan-favorite. However, in Season 6, she saw a drop to pretty much the worst ranking Legend to play. Now, with Season 8, she’s clawed her way back up to sit as a mid-tier Legend.

The buff to Black Market Boutique allows you to take as much ammo that’s available. In Season 8, Respawn added the ability to see loot inside care packages. It’s fantastic, pushing her to be the teammate that everyone wants.

Loba’s Tactical literally allows her to teleport around the map, and it’s a move possibly even more powerful than Wraith’s Phase Shift and Pathfinder’s grapple. Unfortunately, it’s very glitchy still, sometimes just not working, and the animation delays still feel too long.

With Eye for Quality, being able to ping exotic and legendary items through obstacles, inside supply bins, and including Heirlooms, makes this Passive from the High Society Thief a fantastic one to have for the team.

Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the more underrated Legends who just misses out on the A Tier. The problem with this militaristic character is that many players don’t know how to properly utilize her Ultimate ability.

Neither overpowered or underpowered, she is great at maneuvering around fights and escaping with her Tactical. Smoke Bombs are great for both escaping and attacking. To attack with smoke, make sure you and your teammates have Digital Threat sights attached, and you’ll have a massive advantage against an enemy squad in the chaos of the smoke. However, if you notice they’re managing to hit you, they may also have Digital Threat scopes.

Unlike Gibby’s Defensive Bombardment, Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder won’t really do enough damage to kill opponents outright. It, however, will severely hamper their movement and vision. If you know the rough location of the enemy team, soften them up with the Rolling Thunder, then move in for some easy kills. Players of the Profession Soldier will also be happy to have Rolling Thunder’s slightly faster explosion time in Season 7, too.

Bangalore’s Passive is also excellent, making you a hard target when being shot, as she gets a slight movement speed increase.

Wattson

Wattson is a great team-based legend – but the raw power of other characters has relegated her to the lower tiers. Her Ultimate ability destroys enemy throwables and allows a squad to hold down a position. Similar to Caustic, she also has great zone control.

Combined with her Perimeter Security traps, if you’re playing as a team, Wattson can be a great squadmate to have. However, she can’t be placed any higher on this list because as a solo player, Wattson certainly isn’t the best pick.

This is a good example of Respawn’s balancing of the Legends, where some work better in organized team composition, whereas others will work better if you’re queuing solo and can’t rely on teammates to work with you.

For example, putting a Wattson and Caustic together can make a very deadly combo if you play a more defensive playstyle. Also, if you come up against a Gibraltar, Wattson’s Ultimate can completely counter his Ultimate. However, this may only be relevant in late-game play.

Octane

Octane’s buffs in both Season 7 and 8 have seriously improved his standing in the rankings, especially for solo players or very aggressive players.

While his Season 7 buff to Swift Mend doubled his healing rate from 0.5 hp/s to 1.0 hp/s, in actuality, it doesn’t improve him much. However, adjustments to the movement of his jump pad in Season 8 make it much more intuitive to use.

Octane is a very fun character to use. Even if not necessarily ‘the best’, it’s thanks to his added mobility and quirky voice lines. His jump pad Ultimate can be useful to reach high places or to push up on weak enemies. In Season 5, his launch pad cooldown was reduced by 30 seconds. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like it’s been enough to make him a must-have over most of the other characters.

The stim to give you a speed boost is great for escaping the incoming storm. However, it’s not so much for evading enemies, as unlike Wraith, or even Bangalore’s smoke, you’re still very visible and can take damage.

Perhaps Octane’s strongest asset is the ability to heal over time. This means you never have to worry about running out of syringes after escaping the storm or a fight. You’ll still need to ensure you have shield cells and batteries, though.

Crypto

Crypto was added for Season 3, but after all the hype died down, we have to be realistic and say that he is a lower-tier character overall.

With team coordination, the Surveillance Expert has the potential to be great. He predominantly suffers from the rest of the team constantly pushing it and being outnumbered, but coupled with a great team he can be a great support legend.

In Season 8, all Respawn did was remove the ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones – a very minor nerf, but it means we can’t move him up on the list.

Crypto’s Ultimate, the EMP blast, can be useful but only if you time it expertly, meaning it is a much less useful ability in general gameplay than most others, and unlike many, it’s not going to help you get a free kill. The Ultimate is also greatly useful for scouting ahead, and to break shields.

The gold mag addition in Season 8 also means that Crypto’s auto-reload with his drone perk isn’t so unique.

Revenant

Added in Season 4, Revenant had possibly the most hyped-up entrance of any character up to that point. But, has he lived up to the hype? In terms of lore and mystique, sure, but not in terms of raw ability.

Where this deadly Simulacrum Assassin shines is his Ultimate ability, which allows him (and his teammates) to escape death temporarily. However, it’s a risk that many players don’t see worth using. Creating the same abilities for not just your team, but others, too, Death Totem can often end up harming you.

His Passive ability, Stalker, allows him to crouch walk faster and climb higher up walls. However, Respawn perhaps overlooked that this ability pales in comparison to someone like Pathfinder or Horizon. These two can scale pretty much any building, of any height, instantly.

Revenant’s Tactical, Silence, is incredibly powerful on paper. It deals a portion of damage and prevents all enemy abilities. But, it only works for 20 seconds, after which the enemy squad can use their abilities as they would normally. Perhaps this needs a buff, to reset charges on abilities instead.

Rampart

Season 6’s Quick Witted Modder, Rampart, has potential. But, unfortunately, you need too much notice to make the most of this legend. A defensive Legend primarily, she is able to create multiple heavily armored protective barriers. This sounds great on paper, but in action, often falls short.

In Season 8, Respawn gave Rampart some much-needed buffs. Shiela now has a wider angle of firing, and the Amped Cover get 45 health while building. Is it enough to make her a strong pick though? No.

Her ultimate leaves you vulnerable to flanking, and even with the extra health, placing down the Amped Cover mid-fight will still get destroyed in seconds. This means that in general, Rampart has been floundering as the lowest pick rate legend in Apex.

If you are set up in time for a fight, though, there is a good chance for a great advantage with Rampart. Unfortunately, that is something that doesn’t happen as much as being ambushed does. Because of this, her inconsistency places her down in the C-Tier.

That’s our current ranking of the characters in Apex Legends – but this list will change as future updates happen and new Legends are added over the course of the game’s lifecycle.

