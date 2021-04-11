Apex Legends dev confirms Loba's Season 9 changes: Ultimate & Tactical - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment has revealed the changes they’re making to Loba in Season 9, confirming fixes for her constantly bugged bracelet, Quality of Life improvements, as well as a “light” nerf to her Black Market Boutique ultimate.

When Loba was introduced to Apex Legends in Season 5, she didn’t quite hit the top tier of legends. She settled in around the middle of the pack, but got still plenty of playtime because of her abilities.

Being able to jump across the map with her bracelet, as well as steal loot with her fast charging ultimate, was a pretty big step compared to some of the other abilities in the battle royale.

As time has gone on, though, Loba has become somewhat useless because of her bracelet, her tactical ability, simply not working at all. Respawn has rolled out a few fixes since, but nothing has fully stuck, which means a bigger change is in order. She’ll be part of the group of Legends being changed in Season 9.

According to Daniel Klein, a Senior Game Designer at Respawn, plenty of the bracelet issues are going to be fixed in the future.

Replying in a discussion on Twitch, Klein said Loba will get “a sh*t ton of bug fixes for [her] bracelet” but it won’t fix everything just yet.

The Respawn dev also noted that there will be “some” quality of life changes to the bracelet ability too, as well as a “light” nerf for her ultimate, Black Market Boutique.

Klein’s teasing messages will, no doubt, spark plenty of rumors about the exact changes that won’t be known for sure until Respawn’s patch notes are dropped.

It seems likely that the bug fixes for the bracelet will address issues where, when you throw the bracelet, you can’t teleport and it just comes right back that have been frustrating players for a while.

As for the “light” nerf on Loba’s ult, it’s probably to do with the range or the cooldown time, as messing about with how many items you could take would be a slightly bigger change.