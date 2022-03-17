Apex Legends boosters get ultimate justice after cheating for kills badge

After realizing a set of Apex Legends players were boosting on the edge of the map, a squad decided to take action themselves and prevent them from getting the kill badge.

Some of the hardest milestones to reach in Apex Legends are the exclusive badges that require players to hit a certain amount of kills or damage in a single match.

When it comes to kills, the most difficult of these badges to acquire is the 20 kill badge, which can take even the most skilled Apex Legends players countless matches to unlock.

While some members of the community are willing to put in the effort, others prefer to cheat and take a shortcut by unfairly boosting in a match.

Well, one squad saw a set of players boosting on the edge of the map and decided to take justice into their own hands, eliminating them before they had a chance to unlock the badge.

Apex players stop boosters from unlocking kill badge

During the middle of a match on March 16, Reddit user Benjibeamz and their squad used a Valkyrie Ultimate to reposition to a better location in the ring.

However, after rocketing up into the sky, Valk picked up a large group of players on her UAV Passive outside the ring on the edge of the map.

Benjibeamz and the rest of their squad immediately knew the players were boosting for badges and decided to take action and eliminate them from the match.

After diving down onto the location, each of the boosters were standing in pairs, clearly taking it in turns to rack up kills. Benjibeamz quickly dispatched every single one of them and made sure they didn’t get the badge after the match.

Unlike hacking or DDoSing, it’s difficult for Respawn to punish boosting as it doesn’t get picked up on the anti-cheat, so suspensions usually have to be handed out manually.

As a result, a lot of boosting goes under the radar, and countless players use the method to unlock badges they haven’t earned.

That’s why it’s so impressive to see Apex players taking action against these cheaters on their own, and making it harder for them to get their hands on the badges.