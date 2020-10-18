 Apex Legends will "address" Kings Canyon as pros want it removed - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends will “address” Kings Canyon as pros want it removed

Published: 18/Oct/2020 18:28 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 18:34

by Calum Patterson
Kings Canyon in Ranked Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

As complaints mount up about the viability of Kings Canyon as a competitive map in Apex Legends, Respawn are looking to “address” the issue, as the game now looks forward to its seventh season.

Kings Canyon is the original map in Apex Legends, though it was replaced totally in Season 3 by World’s Edge. Thanks to high demand, KC was brought back in Season 4, but on a rotation, meaning for set periods, each map will be available.

To avoid splitting the player base however, it’s not possible to simply select which map you want to play on; everyone either plays World’s Edge, or plays Kings Canyon.

For the casual modes, this has generally worked well. World’s Edge is arguably a better map in terms of loot and balance, but players love the original map and its iconic locations too.

Skulltown in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Kings Canyon’s most famous landing spot, Skulltown, is a big miss still.

However, for more competitive players, who spend the majority of their time in the Ranked playlist, there is a different feeling. Due to the balancing and loot issues, most competitive players much prefer playing on World’s Edge.

So much so that they have repeatedly asked to have Kings Canyon totally removed from the Ranked rotations going forward.

Streamer NiceWigg summed up the community’s feeling on Twitter, arguing: “Kings Canyon needs to be removed from Apex legends ranked and competitive. As a community we have outgrown the map in skill level and it’s no longer a good map to play on.”

There was some debate about this point of view, but among ranked players exclusively, there does appear to be a general consensus on the issue.

Respawn will address Kings Canyon “problem”

Responding to a thread from streamer and pro player Diegosaurs, referring to becoming more “tilted” while playing Apex, producer Josh Medina said that “if the problem is KC we hear y’all loud and clear and it’ll be addressed.”

Josh Medina response
Twitter
Respawn producer says they will “address” the Kings Canyon issue, how exactly is unclear.

We don’t know what exactly that will entail at this point. The obvious answer would be to totally remove it from ranked rotation altogether.

However, although this is exactly what some are asking for, it might still be an extreme measure. It’s possible that more map changes are planned for Kings Canyon in Season 7, possibly with a view to making it more viable competitively.

An improved loot pool, POI changes and more could make a significant change to the way the map plays, and ensure variety is kept, rather than just one map.

The other alternative, is that a new map will release in the next season, as has been rumored for some time. The rumors and leaks point to “Olympus” being the new map, so perhaps it will just replace Kings Canyon totally in Ranked, while ensuring there’s still two maps in play for variety. However, these leaks also suggested we might get the new map in Season 6, and we know how that turned out.

Apex Legends

All Apex Legends Season 6 weapon TTKs revealed: body vs head

Published: 17/Oct/2020 23:18 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 0:54

by Theo Salaun
apex legends season 6 time to kill ttk
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Apex Legends fan has taken the time to break down every single weapon’s time-to-kill (TTK) for Season 6, all the way from the lowly Mozambique to the deadly R-99.

For those who are still not sure which guns to prioritize in Apex Legends’ sixth season, help is on the way. While everyone’s comfort with recoil control and the game’s attachment loot RNG makes gun preference entirely subjective, it is worth knowing how each gun performs at a base level.

As such, a YouTuber by the name of ‘Davengeful’ has blessed King’s Canyon’s best with the nitty-gritty details of how each of the battle royale’s weapons performs in a standardized lab environment. 

Standing within 10 meters of a red training dummy (or, technically, ‘DUMMIE,’ which stands for Digital Utility Mock Man Intelligent Example), Davengeful tested all of the game’s Season 6 assault rifles, light machine guns, submachine guns, and shotguns. Standing further away, they also tested the sniper rifles.

For these tests, Davengeful did not use any hop-up attachments and simply fired with perfect accuracy to gain a base stat. That means there is no Selectfire Prowler data to be used, just the gun’s typical burst behavior. Still, the regular version of the SMG remains one of the strongest guns in the game.

As no surprise to players who have dropped into a game of Apex Legends even once, the Mozambique is a grotesque weapon. While its headshot TTK is decent (and faster than some of the game’s other guns), its body TTK is a whopping 4.504 seconds. 

For context, that’s slightly longer than it would take for you to down four enemies, hitting just body shots, with the R-99.

r-99 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 simply continues to shred enemies in Season 6.

With TTK listed in seconds and no hop-ups included, here’s how the Season 6 list of weapons stacks up. This is current as of October 16, 2020, so all data is subject to change with the release of new patches.

As it stands, the list proceeds downward from light weapons, to heavy, to sniper, to energy, to shotguns, and, finally, the highly touted R-99 Supply Drop gift.

Apex Legends Season 6 Weapon TTKs

Gun Headshot TTK Body TTK
RE-45 1.103 1.389
P2020 1.231 1.770
R-301 0.689 1.262
Alternator 1.040 1.517
G7 Scout 1.009 1.741
Wingman 1.009 1.834
Spitfire 0.785 1.453
Prowler 0.785 1.262
Hemlok 0.689 1.549
Flatline 0.817 1.231
Sentinel 2.053 3.581
Charge Rifle 2.242 3.517
Longbow 1.009 2.625
Triple Take 1.009 1.741
Volt 0.913 1.231
Devotion 1.103 1.581
Havoc 1.103 1.612
L-Star 0.722 1.326
Mozambique 1.198 4.504
EVA-8 1.262 1.741
Mastiff 1.198 1.262
Peacekeeper 1.294 1.549
R-99 0.850 1.103

As you’ll notice, the R-99 is entirely deserving of its rarity because it has the game’s fastest body TTK and one of the fastest headshot TTKs. Its longtime companion among revered light guns, the R-301, is also devastating — with the fastest headshot TTK in the entire game.

While the sniper rifles may feel underpowered from this table, it should be remembered that this is only raw, base data. Snipers are easier to hit shots with from range, thanks to scopes and bullet velocity, so players shouldn’t be discouraged just by the data found here.

Still, they should be discouraged from using the Mozambique. The numbers aren’t lying with that one.

