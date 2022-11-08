Aceu reveals most “busted” weapon for dominating Broken Moon in Apex Legends

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has revealed the most “busted” weapon for racking up kills and damage on Broken Moon.

Choosing a weapon to use in Apex Legends can be extremely difficult, especially when there are so many top-tier options available to craft and pick up.

This decision has only got harder with Broken Moon arriving in Season 15, as it’s a significantly faster-paced map than the likes of Storm Point and World’s Edge.

While you could just wing it every match or experiment on your own in the Firing Range, sometimes it’s easier to let an expert do the thinking for you.

Luckily, during a recent stream, aceu outlined which “busted” weapon you should be using in Eclipse to dominate your opponents on Broken Moon.

Respawn Entertainment Respawn reduced the recoil of the G7 Scout with Double Tap attached in Season 15.

Aceu reveals best gun to use on Broken Moon in Apex Legends

During a recent aceu was discussing the best weapons to use on Broken Moon and for him, the G7 Scout is a top-tier option that completely overshadows the Wingman.

Describing the gun as “busted”, aceu thinks the Scout is “crazy” on Broken Moon as there are so many wide open spaces to land clean headshots.

With the rifle dealing 54 damage to the head and having an unbelievably fast fire rate, it’s easy to wipe out enemies in seconds.

As it can chip away at enemies at long-range as well, it’s perfect for racking up damage if you’re looking to secure that sought-after 4k badge.

Topic starts at 0:08

If that wasn’t enough, the Scout with the Double Tap hop-up actually got buffed in Season 15, with Respawn reducing the recoil.

Before the major patch, the second bullet almost always missed, but now it’s very simple to land all your shots on target if you master the kickback.

So, if you’re looking for a lethal weapon to use on Broken Moon, follow in the footsteps of aceu and use the Scout.