Aceu explains why Apex Legends Ranked is pointless later in the season

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has explained why he thinks Ranked is pointless this late into the season.

In the majority of competitive shooters, players have the option to queue for Ranked matches that aim to pit them against opponents of a similar level, and Apex Legends is no different.

Although this system appears to be simple at a glance, it’s actually incredibly complex and has received a lot of criticism in recent seasons.

Whether it’s the poor matchmaking, lack of demotion or even the rampant cheating, pros and players alike have called on Respawn to conduct a Ranked overhaul.

Now, aceu has added to the conversation by revealing that he thinks Ranked is pointless later on in the season as everyone is just looking to “inflate their elo”.

Aceu doesn’t think mid-season Ranked is worth playing

During his March 16 stream, aceu was asked by a viewer what he thinks of Ranked this season, and the streamer gave an answer a lot of his community were not expecting.

First of all, he expressed that in his opinion, Ranked isn’t worth playing after the first “four days” of the split as all of the good players have stopped competing.

As a result, he thinks that standard matches are harder than Ranked this late into the season, as anyone still playing is just trying to “inflate their elo”.

“It’s harder to PUB stomp than it is to go and kill three like Plat and Diamond stacked gamers,” he said. “The first like four days of Ranked is the only like worthwhile time to play Ranked.”

With pros, streamers, and players alike all pointing out the flaws with Ranked in recent seasons, it’ll be interesting to see if Respawn decides to overhaul the mode in the near future.

However, as it’s not as popular as standard matches and doesn’t affect the casual playerbase, it may not be in the dev’s interest to invest any time into significant improvements.