Here’s the perfect anime to watch after WrestleMania 40

It’s WrestleMania weekend, and we have the ideal anime series for when the biggest event in sports entertainment comes to a close.

Tiger Mask W is a glorious homage to pro wrestling past and present, taking the drama as seriously as anyone who’s ever popped for a surprise pinfall.

The anime show is part of the Tiger Mask franchise, following Naoto Azuma, a young up-and-comer who adopts the eponymous moniker, as he leads a brutal inter-company feud into a new era. He’s signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who want to topple American institution Global Wrestling Monopoly.

In wrestling vernacular, it’s a shonen anime that exists entirely in kayfabe. Everyone’s strength and abilities are real and the stakes are consistently overblown. Masked wrestlers present burning mysteries and there’s much more than pride on the line for winners and losers.

Lots of NJPW stars feature, including Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Their caricatures are exuberant extensions of who they are on-screen, and if you’ve never watched NJPW, you’ll want to after meeting them in Tiger Mask W.

On the opposing side, there are plenty of light sketches of WWE and WCW greats, such as Becky Lynch (Payne Fox) and Billy Kidman (Billy the Kidman). One of the GCW roster, Odin, takes influence from Gene Simmons of Kiss, so there’s real crossover if you’re into heavy metal.

Toei Animation makes the show, and it’s an electric, joyful watch. The wrestling matches are awesome, often taking place in tournaments or with over the top stipulations, and the character work outside the ring carries the narrative, just like in real life.

You can find all of Tiger Mask W on Crunchyroll, and there’s no better solution for those post-WrestleMania blues. Our list of the best anime on Crunchyroll has plenty more recommendations as well.