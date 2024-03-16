Tower of God fans can’t wait for one character in Season 2

Manhwa fans are happy now that more and more releases are getting picked for anime adaptations. One of the most anticipated and successful anime adapted from a manhwa is Tower of God. The anime is returning for the second season in 2024 and fans are waiting to see one particular character animated in Tower of God Season 2.

2020’s Tower of God was a huge hit and solidified the popularity of anime adapted from manhwa. Much to the joy of fans, it was renewed for a second season which is set to be released in July 2024. The trailer and key visuals of the anime were also revealed recently.

With the release of Tower of God Season 2 approaching, it’s understandable that fans are expressing their excitement, particularly over one character.

Fans are excited to see one character animated in Tower of God Season 2

There will be plenty of new and intriguing characters in Tower of God Season 2 but the one fans are most excited about is Urek Mazino. An high-ranking Irregular who currently holds the 4th Rank in the Tower, he’s set to play an important role in the story.

Naver Webtoon

Urek is a fan-favorite character in the series. He makes his debut in the Zygaena’s Flower Arc where he has an exciting clash against Jyu Viole Grace, one of the main characters of Tower of God Season 2. We already know that Season 2 will adapt the Return of the Prince Arc along with a few other arcs and pick up six years after the events of the last season.

Urek also appeared in the mobile game of Tower of God. However, this adaptation in the game wasn’t able to impress fans. This time, they are eagerly waiting to see Urek in the anime and admittedly have some high expectations from the studio to get the character right.

This shows in some of their comments in Reddit where one fan writes, “I really hope they give him a good voice. I was a bit disappointed with the casting for his voice in the mobile game TOG New World. I hope they do better in the anime. He’s one of my favorite characters.”

Another comment agrees, writing, “I just want Urek’s VA to be good and animation to be perfect. The GOAT.” One simply says, “I am extremely excited for Urek to be animated ‘cause he is just amazing.”

The studio working on Tower of God Season 2 hasn’t released all the details and the list of the entire cast yet. So, fans will have to wait a bit more to know whether Urek will be in this season and who’ll voice him.