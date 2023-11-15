The Kingdoms of Ruin character officially recast after voice actor’s arrest

Junya Ikeda’s recent arrest left fans of The Kingdoms of Ruin anime wondering who will play Oz Gorgeous. Weeks later, their questions have finally been answered.

On November 14, 2023, the official website for The Kingdoms of Ruin announced that voice actor Anri Katsu would replace Junya Ikeda as Oz. In addition to this, a new version of Episode 3 (where the character first had speaking lines) will be released.

The anime adaptation of Yoruhashi’s The Kingdoms of Ruin manga first premiered on October 7, 2023, with episodes available to stream on Crunchyroll outside of Asia.

So far, only six episodes have been released. This will provide fans of the series some relief to know that it’s still in the early days, and therefore, they won’t have to grow accustomed to hearing a new voice.

Why has The Kingdoms of Ruin replaced Junya Ikeda?

On October 26, Japanese police arrested 31-year-old voice actor Junya Ikeda, recognized for his role in Super Hero Taisen: Kamen Rider vs. Super Sentai, on suspicion of participating in a special fraud scheme.

In Japan, a special fraud refers to a type of scam that defrauds people who don’t know each other out of money or property, for example by impersonating banks or loved ones.

On October 30, The Kingdoms of Ruin’s official website announced that they would replace Ikeda as the voice of Oz in the series. Talent agency BaRU also posted a statement on their official website stating that they parted ways with Ikeda following his arrest.

Just over two weeks later, on November 14, the announcement finally revealed Anri Katsu as his replacement.

Who is Anri Katsu?

Anri Katsu is a prolific voice actor who has featured in many prominent series. Including Attack on Titan’s Nile Dawk, Baki’s Kato, Tokyo Ghoul’s Koma Enji and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s Dolcetto.

The news is still fresh. However, the recent change in voice actors and Junya Ikeda’s arrest have stirred discussions among fans on Twitter. This includes speculation about how these events might affect the future of anime, with an ongoing conversations emphasizing the growing popularity and power of anime voice actors.

