Solo Leveling is making history again on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling has been breaking several records on Crunchyroll – and it just made history again with this recent update.

No doubt, Solo Leveling is the most popular anime series of 2024 so far. It’s a dark fantasy series based on the manhwa of the same name. The original story is written by Chugong in a light novel published from November 2016 to October 2017 in 13 volumes.

In 2018, the light novel was adapted into a manhwa illustrated by Jang Sung-rak. The anime created by A-1 Pictures debuted this January and is immensely popular among fans. The first episode has almost 180k likes, making it one of the most-liked episodes on Crunchyroll.

Additionally, last month, the series set the worst record with the highest number of dislikes in the recap episode. Solo Leveling is still going, and it continues to make history on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular series in Crunchyroll history

According to a Twitter user, Solo Leveling is the 7th most popular show in Crunchyroll history.

The first cour is scheduled to air 12 episodes. However, with just nine episodes, the series has declared its presence among the most popular shows in the history of the largest global anime streaming platform. Not only that, but it even beat Naruto, one of the Shonen classics, which is part of the Big Three.

The chart features the top 30 anime shows in Crunchyroll history. Solo Leveling is a fairly new show, and it falls behind One Piece, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, and Attack on Titan. Each of these series falls into the Shonen genre and has a fairly large fanbase with a number of awards under its belt.

The anime is considerably different from the manhwa. The creator is responsible for the subtle changes that have tangible effects on the story’s portrayal in an entirely new version. Many scenes and character roles are revised to fit the needs of the anime’s storytelling. For example, in the manhwa, team leader Song opens the door to the double dungeon, but the manga features Kim Sangshik taking on that role.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Solo Leveling reads: “They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter, Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see that was leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.”

