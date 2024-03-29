Solo Leveling finale teaser has fans hyped for one reason

The new teaser of the finale of Solo Leveling Cour 1 has fans across the world hyped, with many praising one aspect in particular.

Solo Leveling Cour 1 is about to end with Episode 12, concluding the ongoing Job Change Arc. As the breakout anime of Winter 2024, the final episode of the first cour is the most anticipated finale this season. The character designer of the anime has already hyped viewers by asking them to look forward to a special scene in Episode 12.

Now the 30 seconds long teaser has everyone waiting with bated breath for the finale to drop. The majority of the teaser features Sung Jinwoo as he fights the endless undead army of knights with a little scene of Go Gunghee thrown in the middle. The animation and execution of the episode look as good as they were in previous episodes. The action scenes, in particular, have impressed the fans the most.

Fans were previously disappointed after Solo Leveling Episode 12 preview images were released. They complained about the preview images being too “boring” and “showing nothing” as all of them were just face shots of Jinwoo, Jinah, and Gunhee. However, the action-filled teaser of the episode has reignited the hype for the finale, promising a thrilling ride ahead.

The teaser is also reminding viewers that Solo Leveling is about to end, at least for now. They are expressing their excitement for Episode 12 and also asking for more episodes on social media platforms.

On X, a user commented, “Can’t wait to finally watch this,” while another said, “Can’t wait for the new season already.”

“We’ll be there to witness the peak,” wrote one fan.

“We will be there for the finale! Arise!” said another viewer.

“Please at the end they announce cour 2,” is a common request for a lot of fans.

The action-filled Solo Leveling finale teaser has successfully attracted fans to tune in for Episode 12 on March 30.