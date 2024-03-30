Solo Leveling’s final episode count has reportedly been revealed

We’re just about to see the end of Solo Leveling’s first cour, and reports are swirling about how much is left in the hit anime. A reliable source has revealed we have quite a bit to go, much to the delight of fans.

In just 12 episodes, Solo Leveling has swiftly become one of the best anime on Crunchyroll. Through stunning battle scenes and well-handled character drama, A-1 Pictures has managed to do justice to Chugong’s breakout manhwa.

Over the course of the anime show so far, we’ve seen Sung Jinwoo go from an E-rank hunter to a ruthless dungeon crawler and businessman. His ascension has been riveting, attracting some high profile fans.

Now, it’s been reported by The Bell that we’re going to see three seasons overall, made up of six cours. The expectation is that each cour will be around the length of 12 episodes.

It should be noted this is simply the preliminary plan, as outlined by D and C Media, the publisher behind the webtoon. Delays and reworks could happen behind-the-scenes, or A-1 Pictures and Aniplex could decide on another strategy to get the story to completion.

Things change in anime all the time, so take any plan with a pinch of salt. But right now, it seems like we’ve a few years of Solo Leveling ahead of us, and that’s good news indeed. Check out the best anime like Solo Leveling if you want similar thrills, too.