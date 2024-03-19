Solo Leveling fans want one manwha arc to become an anime movie

Solo Leveling has secured its position as one of the best anime of the year with its faithful adaptation and spectacular animation. The high quality of the anime has fans hoping for a new Solo Leveling movie from a popular arc of the manhwa.

A-1 Pictures’ Solo Leveling anime made its debut at the start of this year. The anime show will conclude on March 31 after 12 episodes. It adapted the first seven arcs of the manhwa, starting from the D-Rank Dungeon Arc and ending with the Job Change Arc.

We already know another cour is arriving after this one, and the attention makes it likely another season is on the way. The manwha leaves a lot of ground for Sung Jinwoo’s journey to be adapted.

Article continues after ad

The critical acclaim that Solo Leveling received now has fans hoping a particular arc of the manhwa will be adapted into an anime movie with the same quality and direction.

Article continues after ad

Solo Leveling fans wants an anime movie out of this manhwa arc

Crunchyroll

Many fans of Solo Leveling agree that the Jeju Island Arc of the manhwa is the peak of the series. The arc is known to be tense, dark, and suspenseful, with plenty of great fight sequences. Given the impact of this arc on the story and the quality of animation in Season 1, it’s no surprise that Solo Leveling fans are eager for an anime movie out of the Jeju Island Arc.

Article continues after ad

The Jeju Island Arc is the fourteenth arc of the series and is covered within 17 chapters in the manhwa. This arc is centered around the titular Jeju Island which is uninhibited by humans after an S-rank Gate opened on the island, letting in monstrous ants in the world. Four years after the Gate opened, Sung Jinwoo is forced to fight these monstrous ants when these ants kill several S-Ranks during a raid.

A lot of fans are claiming that they want a Solo Leveling anime movie on this arc. A fan on Reddit writes on this topic, “Lets have some hopium together, and hope the whole of Jeju Island Arc will have this level of animation and direction.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan pointed out the success of Solo Leveling Season 1 and its impact on the upcoming season, writing, “Considering how successful the first season is, they are going to invest more money in Season 2,” they continue, “Jeju Island Arc with the latest Sword Art Online level animation will go hard.”

There are still some arcs left between the Job Change Arc and the Jeju Island Arc. Season 2 will adapt these arcs and if the second season is as successful as the first one, they may also be a possibility for the Solo Leveling anime movie on the Jeju Island Arc.