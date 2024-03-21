TV & MoviesAnime

Solo Leveling Episode 11: Release date & spoilers

Solo Leveling Episode 11 will feature the highly-anticipated fight between Jin-Woo and Igris – so here’s the release date and spoilers.

The first cour of Solo Leveling is nearing its end. Woo Jin-Chul warns Jin-Woo against the S-rank hunter, Hwang Dongsoo, who wants to avenge his brother. He even suggests Jin-Woo escape to another country with his family.

On the other hand, Joo-Hee retires after being unable to deal with the trauma of the double dungeon. The recent episode also features Jin-Woo joining Jin-Ho in a quest to conquer a C-rank dungeon. Jin-Ho has hired several members, but they’re only on standby and not allowed to enter the dungeon with them.

However, other guilds have started noticing Jin-Woo’s unusual abilities. Ahn Sangmin, the chief of White Tiger Guild, one of the five largest guilds in Korea, plans to recruit Jin-Woo but fails miserably. Solo Leveling Episode 11 will feature the most highly-anticipated fight of season 1.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 release date and time

Crunchyroll will stream Solo Leveling Episode 11 on March 23 at 9:30am PT. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday. Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks broadcast the episodes at 12am JST.

You can find your time zone below:

  • 12:30am Eastern Time
  • 5:30pm British Time
  • 6:30pm European Time
  • 10:00pm Indian Time
  • 12:30am Philippine Time

Solo Leveling Episode 11 spoilers and preview stills

Solo Leveling Episode 11 is titled “A Knight Who Defends an Empty Throne.” Here’s a look at the preview stills:

According to the official website of the anime, the synopsis of Episode 11 reads: “A “job change quest” suddenly appeared in the window. Jin-Woo, who had a premonition that he could become stronger, stepped into the gate. Waiting in the depths was a “knight” with extraordinary power who evoked the memories of the Cartenon Temple.”

Jin-Woo enters the Job Change Quest Dungeon, and Igris is lurking in the shadows. After fighting the regular monsters in the dungeon, Jin-Woo realizes the quest isn’t easy. As he goes further inside, he enters a throne room; he faces off against the dungeon Boss, Blood-Red Commander Igris, who is protecting the Empty Throne.

Jin-Woo knows at first glance that it’s extremely strong. After an intense battle, he defeats Igris and acquires new items, including a Teleportation Stone. However, the real quest begins after Igris is defeated. Several knights suddenly teleport into the throne room. Jin-Woo will get more points the longer he stays alive.

