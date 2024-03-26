Solo Leveling designer hypes “that line” in the final episode

Solo Leveling anime will be releasing its final episode. With the finale coming, the anime’s character designer asks fans to look forward to seeing “that line” from the Job Change Quest animated.

The previous episode of Solo Leveling began the Job Change Arc and had Jinwoo sent to a mysterious dungeon by the system. In the dungeon, he faced Igris, a much-anticipated character. After defeating the red armor clad Igris, Jinwoo still has a long way to go before he completes his sudden quest.

The upcoming episode, Episode 12 will be the finale of the first cour of Solo Leveling. Given the masterful adaptation of the manhwa and the positive response it earned, fans are beyond excited to see the conclusion of this arc.

Now, the hype has increased numerous times after Tomoko Sudo, one of the character designers of the Solo Leveling anime, asked fans to look forward to seeing a particularly famous line from the manwha.

They said, “Episode 12 continues the job change quest from episode 11. If you haven’t read the original work, please check it out to see how the quest is resolved. Also, if you have already read it, please look forward to seeing how that scene and THAT line will be visualized.”

Fans who have read the manhwa already have an idea what Sudo is talking about. In the latter part of the job change quest, Jinwoo is finally leveled up to the Necromancer Level and becomes the Shadow Master. As the Shadow Master, he gains the ability to use those he’s already defeated as soldiers in his shadow army.

The first soldier Jinwoo chooses for his shadow army is Igris. He makes Igris part of the shadow army with one super hyped word: “Arise.”

The excitement for Episode 12 is now at a peak after the promise of a spectacular “arise” scene. The final episode of Solo Leveling’s first cour will be released on March 30 on Crunchyroll. Check out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling for other great shows.