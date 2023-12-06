One Piece spoilers spark theory about Nika and power of imagination

Could the key to ultimate power in One Piece be imagination? Some fans seem to think so after the release of the latest chapter spoilers.

One Piece fans have theorized about the significance of the power of imagination in the series for years. Especially in the context of Monkey D. Luffy’s Devil Fruit abilities.

You only have to go onto discord, Twitter or Reddit to see someone speculating about a hidden imagination-based power system in the One Piece universe that the Eiichiro Oda has been foreshadowing for years.

Article continues after ad

Now of course fans will always speculate, and some of their theories are more accurate than others. However, the release of the spoilers for Chapter 1101 has led to this theory to surface again – and this time, there’s a little more weight behind it.

Article continues after ad

Nika, Luffy and the Devil Fruit

Everyone knows that the only limit to ancient Sun God Nika’s ability is his imagination (well, and rubber). As a great warrior, Nika’s signature trait was having his body made of rubber, which allowed him to manipulate his body in any way he could think of.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward a few thousand years and we have Monkey D. Luffy, one of the most powerful pirates in the world who ate a “gum gum fruit” and gained powers that are still being unveiled. Most famously, he ate a type of Devil Fruit which gave his body the same properties as the legendary Nika, enabling him to bounce, bend, twist and stretch his body just like rubber.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 1101 spoilers spark theory about imagination

So, what does all the above have to do with imagination? Warning, slight spoiler for Chapter 1101!

Article continues after ad

Following the release of One Piece Chapter 1101 spoilers on December 5, fans discovered that Bonney would use what little she knows about Nika to create a “Distortion Future” attack, which helps her to defeat Alpha and escape from the Sorbet Kingdom.

We don’t know much about the “Distortion Future” attack, but according to the spoilers it includes a giant punch that looks a lot like Luffy’s Gear 3.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Anything goes in the One Piece universe, but the spoilers raised some unanswered questions for fans. Such as, how can Bonney summon a future version of herself? How can Bonney transform herself into Nika? How can Bonney do all this when she knows barely anything about Nika?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As Reddit users discussed the upcoming chapter, they presented a new theory. There’s a connection between Nika and the power of imagination, which enables characters to achieve the impossible so long as they want it enough.

Another fan posited that “The ability for devil fruits to physically manifest the power of imagination and human desire is 100% why they are verbatim called devil fruits”. With other responses following that suggest Oda could be using Bonney as a way to show that the imagination of a child is a powerful weapon.

Article continues after ad

But how does this link back to Luffy?

The theory makes a full circle when it goes back to Luffy, his remarkable rubber body and enviable fighting abilities.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, according to fans, Luffy was able to become one of the great pirates not just because he ate a Devil Fruit, but because he isn’t afraid to use his power “like a child”.

You can check out our other anime coverage below here.