One Piece fans love Cross Guild’s “cold as hell” new Jolly Roger

The new Jolly Roger of the Cross Guild was finally released in the official One Piece card game and fans think it’s “cold as hell”.

One Piece has released a new card game. While it was already exciting, it became even more so after Bandai Namco, the company behind the card game, revealed the new Jolly Roger of Cross Guild for the first time.

Cross Guild is the alliance between three former Shichibukai: Dracule Mihawk, Sir Crocodile, and Buggy the Clown. While Mihawk and Crocodile are two prolific pirates, somehow it’s Buggy whose notoriety precedes the two. With Buggy as a new Yonko and powerful individuals like Mihawk and Crocodile banding together with him, the Cross Guild is currently one of the biggest forces in the New World.

The newly revealed Jolly Roger of Cross Guild bears the touches of all three members. The Jolly Roger looks like a mixture of all three of their Jolly Rogers. It has purple wings and twin crossing swords from Crocodile, Yoru from Mihawk, and the skull from Buggy’s original Jolly Roger.

Fans are thrilled with this new reveal and they are very vocal about it. With the manga on a hiatus, they are excited about having even a bit of One Piece. A lot of readers are expressing how cool they find the Jolly Roger on social media platforms like X.

“That jolly roger goes hard AF,” says one user on X.

“Top 3 Jolly Rogers all time,” another writes.

“Little over designed for my taste but it looks cool as hell I can’t lie. The Baroque Works saga lives on,” comments another user.

There is also an abundance of “fire”, “dope”, and “cool” from fans. It’s clear how high the excitement is over the new Jolly Roger of Cross Guild.