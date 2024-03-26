One Piece fans believe Lucci is about to commit a huge betrayal

Given the events of One Piece Chapter 1111, fans believe there is a huge betrayal from Lucci in the future.

Rob Lucci plays a major role in the ongoing Egghead Arc of One Piece as a secondary antagonist. He and his fellow CP0 agents, Kaku and Stussy, come to the future island to assassinate Dr. Vegapunk by the order of the World Government.

Throughout the arc, Lucci remains steadfast in his duty and loyalty to the World Government. Even after two consecutive fights against Luffy and Zoro respectively, he does his part by supplying information to the Gorosei throughout the chaos on the island. However, the recent One Piece chapter has one panel that could potentially equate to a betrayal on Lucci’s part.

In One Piece Chapter 1111, Lucci asks Mars to spare the life of Kaku whom Zoro defeated earlier in the arc. The World Noble refused, comparing Kaku’s life to that of a worm. Readers believe this one exchange can lead to Lucci betraying the World Government in the future.

According to fans, this exchange can make Lucci understand how little the lives of him and his comrades mean to the organization. And if Kaku dies as a collateral damage from Mars’ attack, that could be the last straw for Lucci’s character. If that happens, he could be a potential ally to Luffy and his crew against the World Government in the future.

This could happen by two possibilities: Lucci could join the Revolutionary Army and be part of the war against the World Government or he could become a pirate himself, going directly against those he previously worked for. But whatever path he takes, his loyalty towards the World Nobles seems to be over.

One Piece is currently on a hiatus, following the death of Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama. The next chapter will be released on April 21, 2024.