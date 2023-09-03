Netflix picks up Season 3 of beloved anime series after fans waited 12 years

Netflix has announced its plans to produce a third season of the romance anime Kimi ni Todoke. And fans are overjoyed considering the 12-year wait since the previous installment.

Karuho Shiina’s manga Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You has ranked consistently among the best-selling series in Japan and Viz Media later translated it into English. The series received two anime adaptations in addition to a live-action film.

Also, TV Tokyo and Netflix partnered to create a live-action series, which aired in March 2023.

Now, Netflix has picked up the anime series for a third season, which will premiere worldwide sometime in 2024.

Netflix renews Kimi ni Todoke for Season 3

On Twitter, Netflix Anime confirmed Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 would stream exclusively on Netflix starting sometime in 2024. Production I.G. will return to animate alongside original cast members Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronama) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shota Kazehaya).

The first season of the anime adaptation began airing episodes in 2009, and the second season finished in March 2011. The long wait has fans anticipating Kimi ni Todoke’s return and going back to previous episodes to refresh their memory.

“Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine…for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character–jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor–she’s mistakenly called Sadako by those around her,” the official synopsis reads.

“But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she’s sure to make more than just that–she’s about to make some enemies too!”

If you’re looking to catch up on Kimi ni Todoke, you can stream the first two seasons on Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. However, the anime’s third season will be exclusively available on Netflix once it premieres sometime in 2024.