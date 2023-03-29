What time is From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke out on Netflix?

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, a live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime, is about to drop on Netflix, so here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

First conceived as a bestselling Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke has since spawned two seasons of a hit anime and a movie.

The story of From Me To You takes place in Hokkaido, following a high-schooler named Sawako who’s ridiculed by her classmates for her supposed resemblance to the girl from The Ring and nicknamed “Sadako” as a result. However, everything changes when she befriends Kazehaya, a new, popular boy.

Article continues after ad

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the live-action series, so here’s what you need to know about watching From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke on Netflix and what time it’ll be out and available to stream.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke release date and time

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke will premiere on Netflix on March 30.

It’s believed all episodes will be available to stream on the day of release, so you shouldn’t have to worry about tuning in weekly.

In terms of what time it’ll be available to stream, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke about?

We can expect the live-action series to follow the same plot as the anime and manga, so here’s the synopsis: “Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine… for a horror movie. With her jet-black hair, sinister smile, and silent demeanor, she’s often mistaken for the haunting movie character Sadako.

“But behind her scary facade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when a popular boy in class befriends her, she’s sure to make more than just that- she’s about to make some enemies too!”

Article continues after ad

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke starts streaming on Netflix on March 30. Both seasons of the anime are also available to stream now.

In the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Super Mario Bros Movie | Invincible Season 2