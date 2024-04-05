My Hero Academia teases fans with Deku and Bakugo collaboration

My Hero Academia recently teased fans with a possible Deku and Bakugo collaboration in the special comics released for the manga’s grand success.

Kohei Horikoshi’s famous shonen superhero manga My Hero Academia recently became one of the Weekly Shonen Jump’s best sellers with a sale of a staggering 100 million copies. To celebrate this milestone, the author released a bunch of special comics for every popular area in Japan.

The special comics feature MHA characters interacting with each other about some specific locations in Japan. The small manga for Tokyo, in particular, caught the most attention of fans. The comic for Tokyo features the top three of the recent MHA popularity poll: Bakugo, Deku, and Todoroki.

It’s not just the presence of the big three of MHA that catches the attention in the comic. Their interaction also reveals a possible Deku and Bakugo collaboration in the future that has fans hoping.

In the panel of the Tokyo comic, Deku tells Bakugo that if they were to start a Hero agency someday in the future, Roppongi would be the best place for that since All Might also had his Hero agency in that area. Bakugo hilariously responds in his signature outburst that he doesn’t know because he hasn’t decided.

Todoroki, ever curious and deadpan, asks the duo if they are planning to start a Hero agency together somewhere in the future.

Though the panel is only created to celebrate the success of the manga, My Hero Academia fans are really excited about the possibility of a Deku and Bakugo collaborating in the future. As the protagonist and the deuteragonist, they share a special bond that has been a core part of the story ever since the beginning. The two opening a Hero agency together at the end would be the perfect conclusion to the story.