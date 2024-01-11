My Hero Academia Chapter 412 confirms new release date

While fans are eagerly awaiting any details about My Hero Academia Chapter 412, leaks have been pushed back due to the new chapter being delayed – but we have a new release date.

My Hero Academia has delivered some spine-tingling battles lately, and it will continue to do the same in the upcoming chapters. The manga is in its final arc, so how can it not give us the best fights we’ve all been waiting for?

Deku and Tomura’s showdown has started, and in the previous chapter, we see the latter mocking One For All for not being able to catch up with him in the conflict. However, it’s the stolen Danger Sense that gives Tomura an upper hand.

Well, there is a lot that can happen in the MHA Chapter 412, so without taking much time, let’s delve deeper to find out when the chapter will arrive on the digital platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 412 will arrive on Sunday, January 21, 2024. As confirmed by Manga Plus, the chapter will be made available by the digital manga reading platform at 7:00am PDT. Here’s the schedule that fans based in other regions can follow:

7:00am PDT

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am CST

10:00 EST

3:00pm British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:00pm IST

My Hero Academia Chapter 411 recap

Yoichi requests all the other users in the heroes’ vestige realm not to get sentimental and let the successors fight Tomura. While Daigoro tells everyone he needs time to regenerate, Hikage sees Tomura’s giant hands.

Hikage gets captured, but before disappearing, he reveals Ninth. Daigoro tells Deku about Hikage and the stolen Danger Sense. Tomura decides to attack Deku with the Inherited Might. On the other side, seeing Hikage’s chair granulating, Daigoro gets irritated. He asks how Tomura can attack one of the heroes by taking over their realm.

As Deku tries to attack Tomura with the black chains he made using Gearshift, Blackwhip, and Fa Jin, the villain dodges every attack unleashed towards him with the help of Danger Sense. Tomura makes fun of Deku and asks him sarcastically if he still sees him as a helpless human.

The battle drags on to Mt. Fuji, where Deku realizes Tomura’s real intention and decides to foil every evil goal of the villain.