MAPPA’s original anime movie Maboroshi gets Netflix release date

MAPPA has substantially contributed to the anime industry by giving us several legendary shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, Chainsaw Man, and more. Well, the studio’s new original movie Maboroshi is coming to Netflix – and it’s got a release date.

Netflix is the home to many popular anime series, but we rarely get to see the streaming giant adding an anime film to its massive library. That’s because it is pretty selective when it comes to licensing projects.

Article continues after ad

Maboroshi’s story is crafted by Mari Okada, a well-known figure in the anime industry who rose to fame after working on Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, Toradora! and The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

Article continues after ad

The film was released in Japanese theatres on September 15, 2023, and now, as Netflix has licensed it, let us find out on which date it will be available to stream.

Maboroshi will be released on Netflix on January 15, 2024.

Distributed by Warner Bros., Maboroshi is MAPPA’s original film that has received a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The story follows Masamune, who lives in a rural area of Japan. The 14-year-old boy spends his life normally until one day, things around him take a horror turn. Due to an explosion in the steelworks factory, everything in town freezes. For instance, people stop aging, and the seasons remain the same for years. However, people living there believe that if they face the situation for a long time without getting restless, everything will get normal.

Article continues after ad

Fans who have watched the film in theaters don’t get tired of talking about how visually beautiful the anime film is. Besides that, the soundtracks have also been praised for being impactful.

Article continues after ad

The beauty of the anime film is evident from the latest trailer from Netflix. The movie not only features a spectacular animation but also has emotional depth. Of course, the anime film revolves around the mystery of the steelworks factory. However, the main focus point of this story is love. So, it’s one of those anime films that will be remembered for years to come.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.