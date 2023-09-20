Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 1: Netflix release date & time

The much-awaited Season 2 Part 1 of Kengan Ashura, the iconic fighting anime series based on the manga series by Yabako Sandrovich, is close to its official release. If you’re wondering when you can watch the new episode, here’s everything you should know about its release date and time.

Tokita “Ashura” Ohma’s journey started when the fighter was noticed by the Nogi Group’s CEO. Before that, Tokita was making his name by winning street fights against dangerous opponents. However, after the intervention of the Nogi Group, Tokita went on to fight in bigger arenas and win against even the deadliest opponents.

Set during the Edo Period, Kengan Ashura focuses on the story of a gladiator who wishes to be the strongest. The first season of the series threw several strong opponents against Tokita, and our beloved and ripped protagonist overcame every challenge.

Season 1 was a fun ride for sure, but now, it’s almost time for us to move on to the second season. If Season 2 is as good as the first season, it’ll surely garner the attention of even more fans.

Part 1 of Season 2 of Kengan Ashura is set to release on September 21, 2023, at 12am PT. Like the first season, you can watch the upcoming episode exclusively on Netflix; however, the release time will vary depending on your region. So, here’s the exact schedule that you need to follow:

12:00am PT

2:00am CT

3:00am ET

8:00am British Time

9:00am European Time

12:30pm Indian time

How many episodes are there in Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 1?

While there’s no official word from Netflix around the episode count, we can expect Season 2 to feature around 24 episodes, like the first season. Also, it’s confirmed that Netflix will divide the second season into two parts as it did with Season 1. Part 1 of the second season will come out on September 21, possibly featuring 12 episodes, and the second part will be released with the rest of the episodes sometime in 2024.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

