Kagurabachi becomes the next big new-gen manga with one chapter

The Kagurabachi manga has only recently made its debut in Shonen Jump, but it’s already climbing to the top ranks with just one chapter. Here’s how this new addition to the Shonen series has become the next big new-gen manga.

Kagurabachi makes its grand debut this week on September 18 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Even before its official release, the series had a lot of hype. However, its popularity has skyrocketed, and it’s only increasing with each day.

Shueisha has been emptying out its magazine to make space for some new series to launch in the coming weeks. However, Kagurahachi, one of the newest additions, has been generating a lot of talk among manga fans worldwide.

Kagurabachi has already broken some major records since its release, as more fans flock to watch the new series in action. Here’s how Kagurabachi becomes the next big new-gen Shonen manga with only one chapter.

Kagurabachi manga currently ranks 9 in Shueisha’s trending list

Check out the Kagurabachi manga debut trailer below:

Kagurabachi’s protagonist has an effortlessly streamlined design with a lot of supernatural flare. There’s some wild swordplay, which Shonen fans would always enjoy. Kagurabachi is a definite hit despite having only one chapter to its name, and fans are clearly hooked. It’s a weekly series, so fans can expect a second chapter on September 24.

Shortly after its debut, Kagurabachi climbed through the ranks on the MangaPlus website and surpassed popular franchises such as Dandadan, Spy X Family, Black Clover, and even the Shonen Big Three series, Bleach and Naruto. The latest addition to Shonen Jump is only getting more popular with each day.

As the following chapters will be released, there’s no doubt the series will only continue to climb the ranks. So many classic manga have already ended or are at their final stretch, so the manga community can rest assured with this new series.

As per MangaPlus, the official synopsis of Kagurabachi is, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day, he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

You can read the Kagurabachi on MangaPlus.

