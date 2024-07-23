Kagurabachi manga crosses huge sales milestone

Kagurabachi manga is quickly gaining more popularity with every volume as the manga crosses a huge sales milestone.

Kagurabachi is a popular new-gen manga series following Chihiro Rokuhira, who sets out on a quest to collect the enchanted swords stolen from his late father. The enemies he’s up against are stronger than anyone he’s ever fought.

The debut caused a lot of hype among Shonen fans and after more than 40 chapters, the manga is only getting more popular.

According to a popular Kagurabachi account on Twitter/X, “Combining the sales estimates for Volumes 1, 2, and 3, Kagurabachi has sold a total of 316,577 copies! We broke the 300,000 copies barrier! Volume 3 will be also in Oricon on Thursday. So the numbers will change then.”

Additionally, the third volume was sold out soon after it was released and had to go for reprinting. According to Weekly Shonen Jump, per Shonen Jump News, “Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono will be receiving new reprints for all of its volumes according to the latest editor note of the series. Volume 3 of the series was released on July 4th, 2024.”

One fan shares, “People need to accept whether you like it or not, this manga right here is going to be massive, and if gets an anime adaptation in the next there years is going to be insane in popularity.”

The manga is currently in its second story arc, Rakuzaichi. Chihiro teams up with Hakuri Sazanami to pry deeper into the Rakuizaichi auction to find the Enchanted Blade Shinuchi. Chihiro and his friends raid the Rakuzaichi to retrieve the enchanted blade but Kyora is a powerful opponent who will stop at nothing to defeat the intruders.

