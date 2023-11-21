Iconic anime movie is returning to cinemas for Christmas 

There’s a number of anime movies centred around Christmas, but perhaps none as iconic as this one, which is now returning to theatres.

When it comes to Christmas movies, everyone has their go-to. For some it’s Home Alone, for others it’s White Christmas, and for a solid few it’s Die Hard.

But for those who love anime, only a few movies and series specials really stand out. However, there is one iconic anime film that has managed to stand the test of time, and is considered to be one of the best Christmas flicks in general.

And now, that film is turning twenty years old in 2023. And to celebrate, it’s heading back to cinemas.

Tokyo Godfathers will return to cinemas for Christmas

Tokyo Godfathers, the heart-warming anime Christmas film, is heading back to select US cinemas from December 11 to December 13. The movie will also be playing at the BFI IMAX in London on December 14.

Helmed by Satoshi Kon, the synopsis for Tokyo Godfathers is as follows: “Middle-aged alcoholic Gin, teenage runaway Miyuki, and former drag queen Hana are a trio of homeless people surviving as a makeshift family on the streets of Tokyo. While rummaging in the trash for food on Christmas Eve, they stumble upon an abandoned new-born baby in a trash bin. With only a handful of clues to the baby’s identity, the three misfits search the streets of Tokyo for help in returning the baby to its parents.”

Check out the trailer below:

The film, which turns twenty this year, has garnered a cult following, and has received high critical praise, earning a 92% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes. So if you have never seen Tokyo Godfathers before, make sure to check it out while you have the chance!

